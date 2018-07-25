Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Best Online Linux Terminals and Online Bash Editors

Submitted by itsfoss on Wednesday 25th of July 2018 07:37:42 AM Filed under
Linux

If you want to practice Linux commands and bash shell scripts, you can do that in a web browser too. Here we list the best online Linux terminals you can use for free.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

  • Coreboot Git Lands Support For Several More Google Chromebooks
    Several Chromebooks now have upstream support for Coreboot. The latest catching up for Coreboot Git is upstreaming support for several existing Chromebooks, continuing the trend of these Chrome OS powered devices having great Coreboot support.
  • IO500 List Showcases World’s Fastest Storage Systems for HPC
    In this video from ISC 2018, John Bent and Jay Lofstead describe how the IO500 benchmark measures storage performance in HPC environments. The second IO500 list was revealed at ISC 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany. [...] Specifically, the benchmark suite includes a hero-run of both IOR and mdtest configured however possible to maximize performance and establish an upper-bound for performance. It also includes an IOR and mdtest run with highly prescribed parameters in an attempt to determine a lower-bound. Finally, it includes a namespace search as this has been determined to be a highly sought-after feature in HPC storage systems that has historically not been well-measured. Submitters are encouraged to share their tuning insights for publication.
  • Cooking with Linux (without a Net): Backups in Linux, LuckyBackup, gNewSense and PonyOS
    It's Tuesday, and it's time for Cooking with Linux (without a Net) where I do some live Linuxy and open-source stuff, live, on camera, and without the benefit of post-video editing—therefore providing a high probability of falling flat on my face. And now, the classic question: What shall I cover? Today, I'm going to look at backing up your data using the command line and a graphical front end. I'm also going to look at the free-iest and open-iest distribution ever. And, I'm also going to check out a horse-based operating system that is open source but supposedly not Linux. Hmm...
  • Why it's not a good idea to handle evdev directly
    Gather round children, it's story time. Especially for you children who lurk on /r/linux and think you may learn something there. Today, I'll tell you a horror story. The one where we convert kernel input events into touchpad events, with the subtle subtitle of "friends don't let friends handle evdev events". The question put forward is "why do we need libinput at all", when, as frequently suggested on the usual websites, it's sufficient to just read evdev data and there's really no need for libinput. That is of course true. You can use evdev events from the kernel directly. Did you know that the events the kernel gives you are absolute coordinates? And that not all touchpads have buttons? Or that some touchpads have specific event sequences that need to be filtered? No? Well, boy, are you in for a few surprises! Anyway, let's go and handle evdev events ourselves and write our own libmyinput.
  • Brooks Internet Software’s New RPM Remote Print Manager Broadens Print Client Support and Increases Overall Virtual Printing Functionality
  • Cluster Wallpaper – Community Feedback Update
    After posting the Plasma 5.14 “Cluster” wallpaper and asking for feedback there was a huge response, and after a few days of big changes and finer adjustments I hope this will serve as a satisfactory wallpaper. I’d like to thank everyone who offered constructive feedback, pitched in ideas, and even offered examples, you’re amazing!
  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 24 July 2018
    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team. If you would like to reach the server team, you can find us at the #ubuntu-server channel on Freenode. Alternatively, you can sign up and use the Ubuntu Server Team mailing list.
  • Skylake in-vehicle PC features 4x GbE ports with PoE
    Acrosser announced a rugged, Linux-ready “AIV-Q170V1FL” in-vehicle PC with a 6th Gen Core CPU, CAN support, 4x GbE with PoE, 2x swappable SATA III bays, 8x USB 3.0, and 3x mini-PCIe slots.
    •  

More Android Leftovers

Certification: Docker and Open Source

  • DCA – Docker Certified Associate Certification guide
    I recently cleared DCA – Docker Certified Associate Certification and wanted to share my experience here on my blog. This might be helpful for folks who are going to appear examination soon or may aspire containerization aspirant to take it.
  • Open Source Certification: Preparing for the Exam
    Open source is the new normal in tech today, with open components and platforms driving mission-critical processes at organizations everywhere. As open source has become more pervasive, it has also profoundly impacted the job market. Across industries the skills gap is widening, making it ever more difficult to hire people with much needed job skills. That’s why open source training and certification are more important than ever, and this series aims to help you learn more and achieve your own certification goals. In the first article in the series, we explored why certification matters so much today. In the second article, we looked at the kinds of certifications that are making a difference. This story will focus on preparing for exams, what to expect during an exam, and how testing for open source certification differs from traditional types of testing.

Pitivi Development Updates

  • Writing a freesound plugin for Pitivi
    I always say that my first geeky passion is computer programming. But that is a passion I developed about 8 years ago. Another geeky passion I have recently developed has been security analysis. Because of this reason I started a Youtube channel the previous year called “Inversor Moderno” (“Modern investor” in English). Besides the fact that I prefer to follow the fundamental analysis and to be more specific the “value investing” philosophy, I started the channel with the purpose of leaning and teaching more about investments and specifically about quantitative trading. However, it has been a long time since the last time I uploaded a video. [...] I am still not sure if I should use a GtkListBox or if a GtkTreeView would look better. Also I don’t know what message should be shown when no result is found after searching and also what message to show when the Freesound library window is open for the first time.
  • [GSoC 2018] Welcome Window Integration in Pitivi – Conclusion
    In my last post (link), I talked about integrating “Search” and “Remove” feature in Pitivi’s welcome window. Search feature allowed for easy browsing of recent projects and remove feature allowed removing project(s) from recent projects list. In this post, I want to introduce “Project Thumbnails”. I have successfully integrated project thumbnails in recent projects list. This is the last task under issue 1302. The main idea behind thumbnails is to give the user a hint what a certain project is about. This can be seen as information in addition to project name and uri which helps to identify the desired project faster and more easily.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6