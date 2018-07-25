Certification: Docker and Open Source DCA – Docker Certified Associate Certification guide I recently cleared DCA – Docker Certified Associate Certification and wanted to share my experience here on my blog. This might be helpful for folks who are going to appear examination soon or may aspire containerization aspirant to take it.

Open Source Certification: Preparing for the Exam Open source is the new normal in tech today, with open components and platforms driving mission-critical processes at organizations everywhere. As open source has become more pervasive, it has also profoundly impacted the job market. Across industries the skills gap is widening, making it ever more difficult to hire people with much needed job skills. That’s why open source training and certification are more important than ever, and this series aims to help you learn more and achieve your own certification goals. In the first article in the series, we explored why certification matters so much today. In the second article, we looked at the kinds of certifications that are making a difference. This story will focus on preparing for exams, what to expect during an exam, and how testing for open source certification differs from traditional types of testing.

Writing a freesound plugin for Pitivi I am still not sure if I should use a GtkListBox or if a GtkTreeView would look better. Also I don't know what message should be shown when no result is found after searching and also what message to show when the Freesound library window is open for the first time.

[GSoC 2018] Welcome Window Integration in Pitivi – Conclusion In my last post (link), I talked about integrating “Search” and “Remove” feature in Pitivi’s welcome window. Search feature allowed for easy browsing of recent projects and remove feature allowed removing project(s) from recent projects list. In this post, I want to introduce “Project Thumbnails”. I have successfully integrated project thumbnails in recent projects list. This is the last task under issue 1302. The main idea behind thumbnails is to give the user a hint what a certain project is about. This can be seen as information in addition to project name and uri which helps to identify the desired project faster and more easily.