The DRM Changes Coming With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
With the cutoff of new feature material to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 4.19 cycle coming to an end, here is an overview of the prominent Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) changes on the plate for this next kernel version.
Intel IWD Wireless Daemon v0.4 Released With New Features
Out today is a new release of the Intel IWD network stack, the wireless daemon hoping to eventually replace WPA Supplicant.
Security: Phishing and Processor Defects
Android Leftovers
Games: Steam, Arma 3, This Is the Police 2, Day of the Tentacle, 39 Days to Mars, Plague Inc: Evolved
32-Bit Linux Prepares For Performance Hit Due To KPTI For Meltdown Mitigation
Since January there has been KPTI in the x86_64 Linux kernel as Kernel-based Page Table Isolation for mitigating the Meltdown CPU vulnerability. On the back-burner since then has been KPTI support for the Linux x86 32-bit kernel to protect those using older 32-bit-only processors. With the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel, KPTI is landing for Linux x86 32-bit. Here are sone benchmarks showing the performance penalty when upgrading to this new kernel on an Ubuntu i686 laptop.
