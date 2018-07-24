Be 'open-source' communities

"Open-source," in the context of software development, is a specific approach to creating computer software. The idea is that making code openly available for developers will create better code, and making it freely available to end users will increase adoption, result in ongoing evaluation, more use cases and a continuous cycle of improvement, development and new releases. Drupal is the open-source software I use for our web development. It has allowed me to build sites that I never could have built on my own — both because of my lack of coding skills and also our lack of funds to purchase expensive, proprietary software. In 2011, I went to my first DrupalCon — Drupal Conference — and experienced firsthand this open-source community. There were 3,000 participants connected by computer code. I've now been to several — they are held around the world — and it's a near-religious experience.

Five Reasons Businesses Should Consider Migrating to Linux

Linux has long-since established itself as a mainstream system for enterprises. If your company needs further convincing, here are five reasons for moving, according to SUSE’s Sabine Söllheim Open source operating system, Linux, has positively impacted the world of technology since Linus Torvalds created it over 25 years ago. SAP is heralding it as the operating system of the future – a vote of confidence cemented by the fact the company has chosen to run its enterprise suite SAP HANA exclusively on Linux. It looks like 2018 is the year in which companies seriously start migrating to Linux. Linux has long-since established itself as a mainstream system for enterprises, which in itself is enough to seriously consider the idea of switching. However, if your company needs further convincing, here are five reasons for moving.

More Transparency Needed For Open Source Running on IBM i

Open source may be the future of IBM i. It certainly seems that way at the moment. But if open source is going to soar to new heights on the platform, it will need better integration with the existing processes in place to monitor and manage the platform. That’s the opinion of JK Grafe, the CEO of Quad Nova Group, a Jacksonville, Florida-based IBM i consultancy that has offices up the Eastern Seaboard. By Grafe’s own admission, open source is a great thing for the platform. But the difficulty in seeing what’s actually going on with open source workloads is a problem. “I can open up a PASE environment to a couple of Java programmers, and they become invisible,” Grafe tells IT Jungle. “If you have a system operator who does his WRKACTJOBs, he doesn’t see these people. He doesn’t know what they’re doing. They’re invisible to him.”