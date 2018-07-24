Games: Steam, Arma 3, This Is the Police 2, Day of the Tentacle, 39 Days to Mars, Plague Inc: Evolved
-
The big Steam Client update is out for everyone with the new Steam Chat
Valve have now officially released their overhaul of the Steam Chat feature to everyone as of last night.
-
The Linux beta of Arma 3 has been updated to 1.82
This means the Linux beta is now compatible with the Tanks DLC, as well as being compatible with Windows gamers again until they get the 1.84 and we have to wait again.
Currently, there's an issue in the Linux version where you can't see any servers in the server list. They're aware of the issue and suggest you view the server list in your browser and connect directly.
-
This Is the Police 2 has another trailer to build excitement for the release next month
This Is the Police 2 arrives with Linux support on August 2nd. Ahead of the release they've put out a new trailer to welcome you to the town of Sharpwood.
-
Return of the Tentacle - Prologue is a free fan-made sequel to Day of the Tentacle
Day of the Tentacle now has a fan-made sequel with Return of the Tentacle - Prologue and it has a Linux version.
-
Couch co-op adventure '39 Days to Mars' adds more content with the Additional Victorian Adventure update
Sadly we missed the actual release for the really sweet couch co-op adventure 39 Days to Mars, but we're making up for it by letting you know it has some additional free content!
The Additional Victorian Adventure released this week adding in plenty of new puzzles and disasters. The new content blends into the existing story, to compliment what's already there.
-
Plague Inc: Evolved has a 'Royal Update' with two new scenarios, it's a pretty fun game
Plague Inc: Evolved is a game that has you trying to wipe out humanity with a global Plague while adapting to how the world reacts. It's actually been available on Linux for quite some time, although it's not a game we've given much light.
-
