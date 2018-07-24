Security: Phishing and Processor Defects
-
This Former Hacker Now Helps The New York Times Stay Safe Online
Those attacks can include trolling, threats and harassment, as well as persistent and innovative phishing emails that can look as if they come from other colleagues within the newsroom or even friends outside of work. And once a hacker [sic] gets a journalist’s user names and passwords, “there’s nothing that you can do to get that data back,” she said.
-
Google 'kills' phishing stone dead with 2FA FIDO security keys
Google gave its employees Yubikeys and told them they'd have to use them to access their company accounts, so there.
They have, and did, and the results were amazing.
No one - yes - that's zero people, or nought per cent, succumbed to a phishing attack once the security key policy was introduced.
-
More mitigations against speculative execution vulnerabilities
Philip Guenther (guenther@) and Bryan Steele (brynet@) have added more mitigations against speculative execution CPU vulnerabilities on the amd64 platform.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Phishing and Processor Defects
Android Leftovers
Games: Steam, Arma 3, This Is the Police 2, Day of the Tentacle, 39 Days to Mars, Plague Inc: Evolved
32-Bit Linux Prepares For Performance Hit Due To KPTI For Meltdown Mitigation
Since January there has been KPTI in the x86_64 Linux kernel as Kernel-based Page Table Isolation for mitigating the Meltdown CPU vulnerability. On the back-burner since then has been KPTI support for the Linux x86 32-bit kernel to protect those using older 32-bit-only processors. With the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel, KPTI is landing for Linux x86 32-bit. Here are sone benchmarks showing the performance penalty when upgrading to this new kernel on an Ubuntu i686 laptop.
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
12 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago