Five Reasons Businesses Should Consider Migrating to Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of July 2018 03:02:44 PM
GNU
Linux
SUSE

Linux has long-since established itself as a mainstream system for enterprises. If your company needs further convincing, here are five reasons for moving, according to SUSE’s Sabine Söllheim

Open source operating system, Linux, has positively impacted the world of technology since Linus Torvalds created it over 25 years ago. SAP is heralding it as the operating system of the future – a vote of confidence cemented by the fact the company has chosen to run its enterprise suite SAP HANA exclusively on Linux. It looks like 2018 is the year in which companies seriously start migrating to Linux.

Linux has long-since established itself as a mainstream system for enterprises, which in itself is enough to seriously consider the idea of switching. However, if your company needs further convincing, here are five reasons for moving.

Security: Phishing and Processor Defects

  • This Former Hacker Now Helps The New York Times Stay Safe Online

    Those attacks can include trolling, threats and harassment, as well as persistent and innovative phishing emails that can look as if they come from other colleagues within the newsroom or even friends outside of work. And once a hacker [sic] gets a journalist’s user names and passwords, “there’s nothing that you can do to get that data back,” she said.

  • Google 'kills' phishing stone dead with 2FA FIDO security keys

    Google gave its employees Yubikeys and told them they'd have to use them to access their company accounts, so there.

    They have, and did, and the results were amazing.

    No one - yes - that's zero people, or nought per cent, succumbed to a phishing attack once the security key policy was introduced.

  • More mitigations against speculative execution vulnerabilities
    Philip Guenther (guenther@) and Bryan Steele (brynet@) have added more mitigations against speculative execution CPU vulnerabilities on the amd64 platform.

32-Bit Linux Prepares For Performance Hit Due To KPTI For Meltdown Mitigation

Since January there has been KPTI in the x86_64 Linux kernel as Kernel-based Page Table Isolation for mitigating the Meltdown CPU vulnerability. On the back-burner since then has been KPTI support for the Linux x86 32-bit kernel to protect those using older 32-bit-only processors. With the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel, KPTI is landing for Linux x86 32-bit. Here are sone benchmarks showing the performance penalty when upgrading to this new kernel on an Ubuntu i686 laptop. Read more

