Be 'open-source' communities
"Open-source," in the context of software development, is a specific approach to creating computer software. The idea is that making code openly available for developers will create better code, and making it freely available to end users will increase adoption, result in ongoing evaluation, more use cases and a continuous cycle of improvement, development and new releases.
Drupal is the open-source software I use for our web development. It has allowed me to build sites that I never could have built on my own — both because of my lack of coding skills and also our lack of funds to purchase expensive, proprietary software.
In 2011, I went to my first DrupalCon — Drupal Conference — and experienced firsthand this open-source community. There were 3,000 participants connected by computer code. I've now been to several — they are held around the world — and it's a near-religious experience.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 403 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Phishing and Processor Defects
Android Leftovers
Games: Steam, Arma 3, This Is the Police 2, Day of the Tentacle, 39 Days to Mars, Plague Inc: Evolved
32-Bit Linux Prepares For Performance Hit Due To KPTI For Meltdown Mitigation
Since January there has been KPTI in the x86_64 Linux kernel as Kernel-based Page Table Isolation for mitigating the Meltdown CPU vulnerability. On the back-burner since then has been KPTI support for the Linux x86 32-bit kernel to protect those using older 32-bit-only processors. With the upcoming Linux 4.19 kernel, KPTI is landing for Linux x86 32-bit. Here are sone benchmarks showing the performance penalty when upgrading to this new kernel on an Ubuntu i686 laptop.
Recent comments
1 min 2 sec ago
12 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 13 min ago
1 day 41 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago