Fedora and Red Hat News
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
While Fedora 28 has been a fantastic release, Fedora 29 that is currently under development for releasing in October is going to be what feels like a massive amount of changes.
Fedora 29 remains under active development and below is a look at many of the changes expected for this next Red Hat sponsored Linux distribution release. Keep in mind though not all of the features are complete yet so some could still risk not making it into this next release but could be postponed to Fedora 30 or later.
This Handy Spectre Scanner is Not a Red Hat Product
Red Hat has developed a free scanner for the infamous SPECTRE vulnerability. The toolkit was created for internal use but is being made available in source form, with the caveat that it is not a supported Red Hat product.
The tool was made public last week. It can scan Intel’s x86_64 and Arm’s AArch64 architectures, with the ability to scan more architectures planned.
Red Hat developers have made it available in source form as it would be “unwise to offer a security analysis tool as a pre-compiled binary.”
Programming Leftovers
Stable kernels 4.17.10, 4.14.58, 4.9.115 and 4.4.144
Fedora and Red Hat News
Be 'open-source' communities
"Open-source," in the context of software development, is a specific approach to creating computer software. The idea is that making code openly available for developers will create better code, and making it freely available to end users will increase adoption, result in ongoing evaluation, more use cases and a continuous cycle of improvement, development and new releases. Drupal is the open-source software I use for our web development. It has allowed me to build sites that I never could have built on my own — both because of my lack of coding skills and also our lack of funds to purchase expensive, proprietary software. In 2011, I went to my first DrupalCon — Drupal Conference — and experienced firsthand this open-source community. There were 3,000 participants connected by computer code. I've now been to several — they are held around the world — and it's a near-religious experience.
