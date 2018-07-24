Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of July 2018 03:54:00 PM Filed under
Development
»

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

Stable kernels 4.17.10, 4.14.58, 4.9.115 and 4.4.144

Fedora and Red Hat News

Be 'open-source' communities

"Open-source," in the context of software development, is a specific approach to creating computer software. The idea is that making code openly available for developers will create better code, and making it freely available to end users will increase adoption, result in ongoing evaluation, more use cases and a continuous cycle of improvement, development and new releases. Drupal is the open-source software I use for our web development. It has allowed me to build sites that I never could have built on my own — both because of my lack of coding skills and also our lack of funds to purchase expensive, proprietary software. In 2011, I went to my first DrupalCon — Drupal Conference — and experienced firsthand this open-source community. There were 3,000 participants connected by computer code. I've now been to several — they are held around the world — and it's a near-religious experience. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6