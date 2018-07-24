Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of July 2018 03:56:35 PM

Most of us know that Linux is an open-source operating system. It differs from Microsoft windows in most of the features. It would not be wrong if we say, Windows is used more than Linux. But there is a misconception. Many people think Linux is only an operating system used by Professional Programmers, Ethical Hackers or Security Experts.

Whenever they think about Linux, the first thought is a black background terminal with green commands running on it. But Linux isn’t all about the terminal. It is now something that a common computer user can also use.

In this article, we will see how a normal user can use Linux to perform video editing using Linux. But none of this software will be paid. I am gonna add all free software regarding the category.