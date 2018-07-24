Aerocore 2 drone board runs on Jetson TX2

Gumstix announced a version of its Aerocore 2 drone control board that runs Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson TX2. The Geppetto customizable board provides a Cortex-M4 running PX4, and offers USB 3.0, micro-HDMI, and support for LTE, GPS, and 4x HD cameras. The Aerocore 2 drone control board arrived in 2014 and was followed in 2016 by a more advanced version that swapped out the original’s Gumstix Overo module for a DragonBoard 410C SBC. This DragonBoard version was updated earlier this year. In 2017, Gumstix announced a Intel Joule based version that fizzled when Intel discontinued the Joule. Now, Gumstix is back with a $275 “Aerocore 2 for Nvidia Jetson” board that works with Nvidia’s Jetson TX1 and Jetson TX2 modules and can be customized in Gumstix’s Geppetto online design service.

Security: Cryptography, Google and Firmware Backdoor on a Laptop in Less Than 5 Minutes

Free Video Editing with Linux

Most of us know that Linux is an open-source operating system. It differs from Microsoft windows in most of the features. It would not be wrong if we say, Windows is used more than Linux. But there is a misconception. Many people think Linux is only an operating system used by Professional Programmers, Ethical Hackers or Security Experts. Whenever they think about Linux, the first thought is a black background terminal with green commands running on it. But Linux isn’t all about the terminal. It is now something that a common computer user can also use. In this article, we will see how a normal user can use Linux to perform video editing using Linux. But none of this software will be paid. I am gonna add all free software regarding the category.