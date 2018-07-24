Security: Cryptography, Google and Firmware Backdoor on a Laptop in Less Than 5 Minutes
How do private keys work in PKI and cryptography?
In a previous article, I gave an overview of cryptography and discussed the core concepts of confidentiality (keeping data secret), integrity (protecting data from tampering), and authentication (knowing the identity of the data's source). Since authentication relates so closely to all the messiness of identity in the real world, a complex technological ecosystem has evolved around establishing that someone is who they claim to be. In this article, I'll describe in broad strokes how these systems work.
Google Online Security Blog: A secure web is here to stay
Here’s Why Chrome Is Now Showing Millions of Websites As “Not Secure”
Chrome 68 for Android Gets Spectre Site Isolation Feature
Hacking Unattended Laptop In Under 5 minutes: Researcher Shows How
We all are aware of the cyberhacking and phishing that takes place in the digital world. And safeguarding us from petty hacks is always a few clicks away. But what about real-world hacking like literally physically hacking into the hardware. Ever thought about that?
A security firm Eclypsium posted a video on Youtube shocking laptop users of the dangers of evil maid attacks.
Watch a Hacker Install a Firmware Backdoor on a Laptop in Less Than 5 Minutes
Programming Leftovers
Stable kernels 4.17.10, 4.14.58, 4.9.115 and 4.4.144
Fedora and Red Hat News
Be 'open-source' communities
"Open-source," in the context of software development, is a specific approach to creating computer software. The idea is that making code openly available for developers will create better code, and making it freely available to end users will increase adoption, result in ongoing evaluation, more use cases and a continuous cycle of improvement, development and new releases. Drupal is the open-source software I use for our web development. It has allowed me to build sites that I never could have built on my own — both because of my lack of coding skills and also our lack of funds to purchase expensive, proprietary software. In 2011, I went to my first DrupalCon — Drupal Conference — and experienced firsthand this open-source community. There were 3,000 participants connected by computer code. I've now been to several — they are held around the world — and it's a near-religious experience.
