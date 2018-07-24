Android Leftovers
Chrome 68 for Android Gets Spectre Site Isolation Feature
What programming language is used when creating an Android app?
Exclusive: Specs blowout for unannounced HTC smartphone codenamed “Imagine Life”
There are still a few idiots left using the Galaxy Note 7
Get YouTube's Dark Mode (and Ditch Ads) with 'YouTube Vanced' for Android
Google launches Android P Beta 4 with final system behaviors
Android P's final beta preview is live
Android Oreo Go edition review: Scaled-down software meets cheap hardware
Security: Cryptography, Google and Firmware Backdoor on a Laptop in Less Than 5 Minutes
Free Video Editing with Linux
Most of us know that Linux is an open-source operating system. It differs from Microsoft windows in most of the features. It would not be wrong if we say, Windows is used more than Linux. But there is a misconception. Many people think Linux is only an operating system used by Professional Programmers, Ethical Hackers or Security Experts. Whenever they think about Linux, the first thought is a black background terminal with green commands running on it. But Linux isn’t all about the terminal. It is now something that a common computer user can also use. In this article, we will see how a normal user can use Linux to perform video editing using Linux. But none of this software will be paid. I am gonna add all free software regarding the category.
Programming Leftovers
Stable kernels 4.17.10, 4.14.58, 4.9.115 and 4.4.144
