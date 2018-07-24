Language Selection

FreeOffice Suite Is Almost Blue Ribbon-Worthy

Wednesday 25th of July 2018 09:56:16 PM
Linux
Reviews

SoftMaker's FreeOffice 2018 is a high-end productivity suite that is worthy of consideration. The TextMaker word processor module is one of the closest products I have used in Linux to being capable of handling page design and publication functions.

I often use it for design pages instead of Scribus for desktop publishing tasks. The PlanMaker and Presentation modules are equally adept at rounding out office documents needs.

However, FreeOffice 2018 has a few quirks. One of them is the spelling feature. The English language version is supposed to be included by default. It is not in the installed package. As a workaround, I downloaded the Canada English Hunspell dictionary from the Softmaker website. No U.S. English dictionary was available for download.

Another oddity is the right panel that has a show/hide button. In each of the three modules, the right panel displays handy tips on using some of the core features.

More in Tux Machines

Aerocore 2 drone board runs on Jetson TX2

Gumstix announced a version of its Aerocore 2 drone control board that runs Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson TX2. The Geppetto customizable board provides a Cortex-M4 running PX4, and offers USB 3.0, micro-HDMI, and support for LTE, GPS, and 4x HD cameras. The Aerocore 2 drone control board arrived in 2014 and was followed in 2016 by a more advanced version that swapped out the original’s Gumstix Overo module for a DragonBoard 410C SBC. This DragonBoard version was updated earlier this year. In 2017, Gumstix announced a Intel Joule based version that fizzled when Intel discontinued the Joule. Now, Gumstix is back with a $275 “Aerocore 2 for Nvidia Jetson” board that works with Nvidia’s Jetson TX1 and Jetson TX2 modules and can be customized in Gumstix’s Geppetto online design service. Read more

Security: Cryptography, Google and Firmware Backdoor on a Laptop in Less Than 5 Minutes

Free Video Editing with Linux

Most of us know that Linux is an open-source operating system. It differs from Microsoft windows in most of the features. It would not be wrong if we say, Windows is used more than Linux. But there is a misconception. Many people think Linux is only an operating system used by Professional Programmers, Ethical Hackers or Security Experts. Whenever they think about Linux, the first thought is a black background terminal with green commands running on it. But Linux isn’t all about the terminal. It is now something that a common computer user can also use. In this article, we will see how a normal user can use Linux to perform video editing using Linux. But none of this software will be paid. I am gonna add all free software regarding the category. Read more

