Games: Redream, GOG and More
Redream is a work in progress Dreamcast emulator that supports Linux, has good compatibility
For those of you wanting to emulate some classic Dreamcast games on Linux, you're in luck as Redream [Official Site] is an actively developed emulator that works on Linux. The compatibility list for it is quite impressive, with over 500 titles being playable with only 97 listed as being broken currently.
GOG add another Visual Novel with 'A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met'
GOG are continuing to boost their library of Visual Novels with today's release of A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met with Linux support.
A look at some top Linux games released in 2018
If you're new to Linux and you're wondering what notable releases have made their way to Linux in 2018, here's a quick list of some good stuff on the table.
This is by no means an exhaustive list, we have to cut it down somewhere! Otherwise, it will go on forever as there's been rather a lot. We're a long way from Feb, 2013 when Steam was officially released on Linux that's for sure. I remember being able to keep track of releases every day, now it's practically impossible.
GOG added another Visual Novel today with Shining Song Starnova, not currently on Steam
For those into your Visual Novels, you're in luck as Shining Song Starnova released today on GOG while the developer works on a release with Valve. This is in addition to A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met that was also put up on GOG today.
It seems it's currently stuck in review on Steam, likely while Valve figure out whatever they're doing with these types of games. I've not a clue what's going on any more since they started handing out removal notices to a few games, then saying they will relax their rules and now a few games, like this, are stuck in limbo.
Rogue Legacy gets a five-year anniversary update
HOPE XII: A FOSS Operating System for e-Readers
Free and open source software (FOSS) was a recurring theme during many of the talks during the HOPE XII conference, which should probably come as no surprise. Hackers aren’t big fans of being monitored by faceless corporate overlords or being told what they can and cannot do on the hardware they purchased. Replacing proprietary software with FOSS alternatives is a way to put control back into the hands of the user, so naturally many of the talks pushed the idea. In most cases that took the form of advising you to move your Windows or Mac OS computer over to a more open operating system such as GNU/Linux. Sound advice if you’re looking for software freedom, but it’s a bit quaint to limit such thinking to the desktop in 2018. We increasingly depend on mobile computing devices, and more often than not those are locked down hard with not only a closed proprietary operating system but also a “Walled Garden” style content delivery system. What’s the point of running all FOSS software at home on your desktop if you’re carrying a proprietary mobile device around?
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Recently I have been posting a number of Linux laptop battery benchmarks including how the power consumption compares to Windows 10. If you are curious how these numbers play out on the desktop side and when using AMD hardware, here are some results for your viewing pleasure with a Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon RX Vega 64 desktop system. While working on some recent Windows/Linux benchmarks from the AMD side given the number of recent Intel operating system benchmarks, I took the opportunity to also run some fresh power consumption tests. The system under test was an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with an ASUS ROG CROSHAIR VII HERO motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3400 memory, 256GB Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics.
FreeOffice Suite Is Almost Blue Ribbon-Worthy
SoftMaker's FreeOffice 2018 is a high-end productivity suite that is worthy of consideration. The TextMaker word processor module is one of the closest products I have used in Linux to being capable of handling page design and publication functions. I often use it for design pages instead of Scribus for desktop publishing tasks. The PlanMaker and Presentation modules are equally adept at rounding out office documents needs. However, FreeOffice 2018 has a few quirks. One of them is the spelling feature. The English language version is supposed to be included by default. It is not in the installed package. As a workaround, I downloaded the Canada English Hunspell dictionary from the Softmaker website. No U.S. English dictionary was available for download. Another oddity is the right panel that has a show/hide button. In each of the three modules, the right panel displays handy tips on using some of the core features.
