Red Hat: Sabre, OpenShift, ExecShield, Customer Portal, Kubernetes/CoreOS, Joe and EPEL
Sabre chooses Red Hat OpenShift for cloud-native DevOps platform
As part of its strategy to re-imagine the business of travel, Sabre Corporation today announced that it will leverage Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform as the foundation for its Next Generation Platform initiative. OpenShift will be the basis of a modern architecture that includes microservices, development and operations (DevOps), and a multi-faceted cloud strategy to lead an industry evolution in the future of retailing, distribution, and fulfillment through innovative technology. OpenShift, built on containers and Kubernetes, is the the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform for running existing and cloud-native applications in any cloud.
Automation Broker Versioning
The Automation Broker is preparing for OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) 3.10. With several releases of the Broker (formerly Ansible Service Broker) we wanted to take a few moments to communicate our release strategy.
Security Technologies: ExecShield
The world of computer security has changed dramatically in the last few years. Keeping your operating system updated with the latest security patches is no longer sufficient. Operating system providers need to be more proactive in combating security problems. A majority of exploitable security flaws are due to memory corruption. ExecShield, a Red Hat-developed technology, included since Red Hat Enterprise Linux 3, aims to help protect systems from this type of exploitable security flaws.
Red Hat Customer Portal named one of the "Ten Best Support Websites" for eighth consecutive year
We’re excited to announce that for the eighth consecutive year, the Red Hat Customer Portal has been named one of the “Top Ten Support Websites” by the Association of Support Professionals (ASP).
The ASP is an international membership organization for customer support managers and professionals. Its prestigious "Ten Best Web Support Sites" competition, now celebrating its 20th year, showcases excellence in online service and support. Selected by a panel of judges with experience in web support design and implementation, winners are evaluated through a scoring system based on 25 separate performance criteria. Key criteria include overall usability, design and navigation; knowledgebase and search implementation; interactive features; community engagement; and site development strategy.
The Kubernetes Third-Year Anniversary Is Just the Beginning
It is hard to believe Kubernetes 1.0 was launched just over three years ago, while its rampant adoption will likely continue to run riot.
The Kubernetes ecosystem is indeed huge, and many organizations both large (think Bloomberg) and small continue to take advantage of what may become one of the most successful open source platforms in IT history.
The past year has been especially important for Kubernetes’ maturity as a platform and its wide-scale adoption. We highlight below the most stand-out developments.
In March 2018, Kubernetes became the first-ever CNCF project to receive the “Graduated” status. And, more recently, Kubernetes has earned the 2018 OSCON Most Impact Award.
Happy birthday, Kubernetes: Here’s to three years of collaborative innovation
Three years ago the community celebrated the first production-ready release of Kubernetes, what is now a de facto standard system for container orchestration, at the 1.0 launch day at OSCON. Today we celebrate Kubernetes to not only acknowledge it on the project’s birthday but to also thank the community for the extensive work and collaboration to drive the project forward.
Joe macros FTW
Fast forward to the beginning of my time editing RPM spec files; first for myself, then for Fedora Extras, then for Fedora at large, EPEL, employers, etc. One of the most common errors I see are bogus dates in changelogs. That, and people who manage to misspell their own names and/or email addresses. I’ve done it. If you’ve made any reasonable number of spec edits, you’ve almost certainly done it. So we’re careful. We check the date, the day of the week, and do our best. We copy/paste/edit when we can.
NOTICE: EPEL/Fedora updates to nagios/nagios-plugins/nrpe
Games: Redream, GOG and More
HOPE XII: A FOSS Operating System for e-Readers
Free and open source software (FOSS) was a recurring theme during many of the talks during the HOPE XII conference, which should probably come as no surprise. Hackers aren’t big fans of being monitored by faceless corporate overlords or being told what they can and cannot do on the hardware they purchased. Replacing proprietary software with FOSS alternatives is a way to put control back into the hands of the user, so naturally many of the talks pushed the idea. In most cases that took the form of advising you to move your Windows or Mac OS computer over to a more open operating system such as GNU/Linux. Sound advice if you’re looking for software freedom, but it’s a bit quaint to limit such thinking to the desktop in 2018. We increasingly depend on mobile computing devices, and more often than not those are locked down hard with not only a closed proprietary operating system but also a “Walled Garden” style content delivery system. What’s the point of running all FOSS software at home on your desktop if you’re carrying a proprietary mobile device around?
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop
Recently I have been posting a number of Linux laptop battery benchmarks including how the power consumption compares to Windows 10. If you are curious how these numbers play out on the desktop side and when using AMD hardware, here are some results for your viewing pleasure with a Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon RX Vega 64 desktop system. While working on some recent Windows/Linux benchmarks from the AMD side given the number of recent Intel operating system benchmarks, I took the opportunity to also run some fresh power consumption tests. The system under test was an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with an ASUS ROG CROSHAIR VII HERO motherboard, 2 x 8GB DDR4-3400 memory, 256GB Samsung 950 PRO 256GB NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics.
FreeOffice Suite Is Almost Blue Ribbon-Worthy
SoftMaker's FreeOffice 2018 is a high-end productivity suite that is worthy of consideration. The TextMaker word processor module is one of the closest products I have used in Linux to being capable of handling page design and publication functions. I often use it for design pages instead of Scribus for desktop publishing tasks. The PlanMaker and Presentation modules are equally adept at rounding out office documents needs. However, FreeOffice 2018 has a few quirks. One of them is the spelling feature. The English language version is supposed to be included by default. It is not in the installed package. As a workaround, I downloaded the Canada English Hunspell dictionary from the Softmaker website. No U.S. English dictionary was available for download. Another oddity is the right panel that has a show/hide button. In each of the three modules, the right panel displays handy tips on using some of the core features.
