- Microsoft Patent Trolls and IBM Against 35 U.S.C. § 101 and for Software Patents, Blackmail
- Patent Microcosm and New USPTO Director Against Patent Quality Assurance
- Trump-Appointed Lobbyist (Delrahim) Comes Under Scrutiny and Criticism for His Stance on Patents and Antitrust
- Dysfunctional State of the EPO and Benoît Battistelli’s Shadow
- Alexandre Benalla, Macron’s Violent Bodyguard, Was Also Battistelli’s Bodyguard
- Links 25/7/2018: Ubuntu 18.10′s New Community Theme, Slackware Creator ‘in Strife’
Mozilla: Firefox Muting, Immersive Technology Conference at Houston, Latest in Rust
Oracle Database 18: Now in downloadable Linux flavour
Mike Dietrich, Big Red's master product manager for upgrades and migrations, said users can download 18.3 from the Oracle website as a handy 4.3GB .ZIP file. In addition, database-loving folk can also get their hands on Windows client versions (both 32-bit and 64-bit) – provided, naturally, that you have an Oracle licence and are willing to log in and prove it. "The download gets you the zip file but not the rpm. Those may take a couple of weeks for unknown reasons," wrote Dietrich. As we reported last year, Oracle changed its release numbering from version number increments to year-based increments. Hence Oracle Database 18 was previously known as Oracle Database 12.2.0.2. The cash-printing company (which posted profits of $13.7bn on revenues of $39.8bn in fiscal year 2017) has now moved to a quarterly release cycle.
Games: Redream, GOG and More
HOPE XII: A FOSS Operating System for e-Readers
Free and open source software (FOSS) was a recurring theme during many of the talks during the HOPE XII conference, which should probably come as no surprise. Hackers aren’t big fans of being monitored by faceless corporate overlords or being told what they can and cannot do on the hardware they purchased. Replacing proprietary software with FOSS alternatives is a way to put control back into the hands of the user, so naturally many of the talks pushed the idea. In most cases that took the form of advising you to move your Windows or Mac OS computer over to a more open operating system such as GNU/Linux. Sound advice if you’re looking for software freedom, but it’s a bit quaint to limit such thinking to the desktop in 2018. We increasingly depend on mobile computing devices, and more often than not those are locked down hard with not only a closed proprietary operating system but also a “Walled Garden” style content delivery system. What’s the point of running all FOSS software at home on your desktop if you’re carrying a proprietary mobile device around?
