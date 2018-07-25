Linux Kernel Gets Patch For New SpectreRSB Vulnerability
Earlier this week SpectreRSB was revealed by University of California researchers as a new Spectre V2 like attack affecting modern processors. A Linux kernel patch is in the works for starting to mitigate SpectreRSB.
The RSB in this context is with regards to the Return Stack Buffer that is targeted in this latest speculative execution issue. The researchers found with this vulnerability they could exploit private data supposed to be protected by Intel's Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and that the return stack buffer attacks could be cross-process or inter-VM.
