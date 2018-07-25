Kernel and Graphics: PECI, AMDVLK, Vulkan and Mesa
Intel Continues Prepping PECI Support For The Linux Kernel
PECI is a new one-wire bus interface being developed at Intel for communication between Intel CPUs and chipset components to external monitoring/control devices. The Linux support for this Platform Environment Control Interface continues to be worked out by Intel's open-source Linux kernel developers.
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Stack Updated With Fixes
Less than one full week after their previous code drop, the AMD developers maintaining the AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver today pushed out their freshest code.
Frame Timing & Fixing Game Stuttering With Display Timing Extensions
Back during GDC 2018, Alen Ladavac serving as the CTO of Croteam presented on their research and testing into frame timing for helping uncover why some games are stuttering even when being rendered at high frame-rates. The short story is the issue can be addressed by just not measuring the time for rendering each frame in a game but to measure the time needed to actually present that frame on a display output. For that there is VK_GOOGLE_display_timing for Vulkan and other similar extensions.
The Elusive Frame Timing
Your pre-order has finally unlocked and has just finished installing. Nervously, you are starting it for the first time. So far, so good — the game is running at 60 frames per second. Or at least the frame counter from the latest GPU tuner overlay says so. But, something is not right. You flick your mouse around in sharp, deliberate movements. You side-strafe left and right quickly… and… It stutters! IT FRIGGIN’ STUTTERS! Argh, how can it be? How can it stutter at 60 frames-per-bloody-second?
Mesa 18.2 Is On The Final Days Of Development With Many New Features Coming
Mesa 18.2 is going to be branched at the end of the month to mark the end of feature development for this quarterly Mesa feature release. This is a few weeks later than originally scheduled and has allowed for some extra features to land. Here is a look at some of the Mesa 18.2 changes on the way.
Deep learning and free software
Deep-learning applications typically rely on a trained neural net to accomplish their goal (e.g. photo recognition, automatic translation, or playing go). That neural net uses what is essentially a large collection of weighting numbers that have been empirically determined as part of its training (which generally uses a huge set of training data). A free-software application could use those weights, but there are a number of barriers for users who might want to tweak them for various reasons. A discussion on the debian-devel mailing list recently looked at whether these deep-learning applications can ever truly be considered "free" (as in freedom) because of these pre-computed weights—and the difficulties inherent in changing them. The conversation was started by Zhou Mo ("Lumin"); he is concerned that, even if deep-learning application projects release the weights under a free license, there are questions about how much freedom that really provides. In particular, he noted that training these networks is done using NVIDIA's proprietary cuDNN library that only runs on NVIDIA hardware.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
What do you do when an application isn't packaged for your Linux distro?
Package managers make life so easy that many of us have forgotten what things were like in the olden days when getting a piece of software to work with your system was a real test of patience and endurance. But even so, not every piece of software comes readily packaged for your distribution of choice. Maybe you're lucky and it's a single file binary (from a trusted, verifiable source only, we hope!). Maybe it's a .tar.gz file that you simply need to decompress. Perhaps it comes as a Flatpak or Snap file which will work across distributions. Or maybe you're going to end up compiling from source. May the dependency gods smile upon your efforts!
