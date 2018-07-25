LWN on Linux (Kernel): Symbol Namespacing, Tracking Pressure-stall Information, and Filesystem Mounting

Kernel symbol namespacing In order to actually do anything, a kernel module must gain access to functions and data structures in the rest of the kernel. Enabling and controlling that access is the job of the symbol-export mechanism. While the enabling certainly happens, the control part is not quite so clear; many developers view the nearly 30,000 symbols in current kernels that are available to all modules as being far too many. The symbol namespaces patch set from Martijn Coenen doesn't reduce that number, but it does provide a mechanism that might help to impose some order on exported symbols in general. Kernel code can make a symbol (a function or a data structure) available to loadable modules with the EXPORT_SYMBOL() and EXPORT_SYMBOL_GPL() macros; the latter only makes the symbol available to modules that have declared a GPL-compatible license. There is also EXPORT_SYMBOL_GPL_FUTURE(), which is meant to mark symbols that will be changed to a GPL-only export at some future time. The usage of this mechanism is also a matter for the future, though; it has not been employed since just after it was introduced in 2006. On the rare occasions when symbols have been changed to GPL-only exports, it has proved easier to just change them without putting advance notice in the code.

Tracking pressure-stall information All underutilized systems are essentially the same, but each overutilized system tends to be overloaded in its own way. If one's goal is to maximize the use of the available computing resources, overutilization tends not to be too far away, but when it happens, it can be hard to tell where the problem is. Sometimes, even the fact that there is a problem at all is not immediately apparent. The pressure-stall information patch set from Johannes Weiner may make life easier for system administrators by exposing more information about the real utilization state of the system.

Six (or seven) new system calls for filesystem mounting Mounting filesystems is a complicated business. The kernel supports a wide variety of filesystem types, and each has its own, often extensive set of options. As a result, the mount() system call is complex, and the list of mount options is a rather long read. But even with all of that complexity, mount() does not do everything that users would like. For example, the options for a mount operation must all fit within a single 4096-byte page — the fact that this is a problem for some users is illustrative in its own right. The problems with mount() have come up at various meetings, including at the 2018 Linux Storage, Filesystem, and Memory-Management Summit. A set of patches implementing a new approach is getting closer to being ready, but it features some complexity of its own and there are some remaining concerns about the proposed system-call API.

The evolution of package managers

Every computerized device uses some form of software to perform its intended tasks. In the early days of software, products were stringently tested for bugs and other defects. For the last decade or so, software has been released via the internet with the intent that any bugs would be fixed by applying new versions of the software. In some cases, each individual application has its own updater. In others, it is left up to the user to figure out how to obtain and upgrade software. Linux adopted early the practice of maintaining a centralized location where users could find and install software. In this article, I'll discuss the history of software installation on Linux and how modern operating systems are kept up to date against the never-ending torrent of CVEs.

The PEP 572 endgame

Over the last few months, it became clear that the battle over PEP 572 would be consequential; its scale and vehemence was largely unprecedented in the history of Python. The announcement by Guido van Rossum that he was stepping down from his role as benevolent dictator for life (BDFL), due in part to that battle, underscored the importance of it. While the Python project charts its course in the wake of his resignation, it makes sense to catch up on where things stand with this contentious PEP that has now been accepted for Python 3.8. We first looked at the discussion around PEP 572 back in March, when the second version of the PEP was posted to the python-ideas mailing list. The idea is to allow variable assignment inline, so that certain constructs can be written more easily. That way, an if or while, for example, could have a variable assignment in the statement and the value of the variable could be used elsewhere in the block (and, perhaps, beyond). The scope of those assignments is one of the areas that has evolved most since the PEP was first introduced.