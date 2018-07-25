today's leftovers
-
[Kiwi TCMS:] Mid-year roadmap status report
Hello everyone, in this article I will outline the progress that the Kiwi TCMS team has made towards achieving the goals on our roadmap.
-
Cockpit 173
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 173.
-
Joining the GNOME Foundation
I’d like to announce that I’m one of the newest members of the GNOME Foundation! So thanks to the foundation committee and to GNOME for having me!
-
Red Hat (RHT) call put ratio 7.6 calls to 1 put with focus on August 148 and September 150 calls
-
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,924 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)
-
Gets Its Catalyst And Trades Up: US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Forget What Wall Street Says: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
-
Which company offers more value, Sterling Bancorp (STL) or Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
-
Why I Dig the Control Snap Apps Offer Me
These “auto connect” permissions typically cater to core functionality, such as being able to draw a window using the display server, or play sound through your speakers.
Other auto connect permissions tend to be helpful rather than functional, like allowing an app to open non-hidden files kept in your home directory.
Canonical encourages Snap app developers to make interfaces optional where possible, and suggests that devs instead ask users to enable a permission via an in-app dialog the first time they try to access a feature that has additional requirements.
The benefit with Snap versions of apps is that you’re (mostly) in control of these permissions, even after they’ve been granted or okayed.
You can enable/disable Snap app permissions at any time, just like on more recent versions Android.
-
Android P Beta 4 Released: Everything You Need To Know
Earlier this month, we saw the release of Android DP4 which also fixed a few bugs and improved Gesture Navigation, apparently the most notable feature of Android P. We also have compiled a massive list of Android P top features.
-
Final preview update, official Android P coming soon!
-
The 10 Top Open-Source Tools Of 2018 (So Far)
-
Sonatype Launches New and Enhanced Open Source Software Index, Delivering Free Open Source Vulnerability Data to Millions of Developers [Ed: Sonatype is habitually the source of anti-FOSS FUD though]
-
More fun and effortless ARM code inspection & debugging
Black Magic Probe – JTAG & SWD ARM debugger
Black Magic Probe Mini V2.1 is a very small (33 x 15 mm) and lightweight board. For more efficient embedded programming, associate this Serial Wire Debug Adapter with the tiny & powerful 1Bitsy ARM computer. You'll do the right things right in no time!
When you run into a problem with a program you are writing, the Black Magic Probe allows you to follow the execution step by step. Run your program in real time and interrupt it at any step to inspect and modify CPU registers or variables, or watch them as they change. You can also inspect the Function Call Stack and much more.
-
Silicon Industry Veteran Joins SiFive Executive Team
SiFive, the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP, today announced Brad Holtzinger as Vice President of Worldwide Sales, where he will work with the existing global portfolio of SiFive customers and onboard new clients seeking to take advantage of the company's market-leading Core IP. Holtzinger brings more than 30 years of embedded industry experience in sales, marketing and engineering.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 376 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Deep learning and free software
Deep-learning applications typically rely on a trained neural net to accomplish their goal (e.g. photo recognition, automatic translation, or playing go). That neural net uses what is essentially a large collection of weighting numbers that have been empirically determined as part of its training (which generally uses a huge set of training data). A free-software application could use those weights, but there are a number of barriers for users who might want to tweak them for various reasons. A discussion on the debian-devel mailing list recently looked at whether these deep-learning applications can ever truly be considered "free" (as in freedom) because of these pre-computed weights—and the difficulties inherent in changing them. The conversation was started by Zhou Mo ("Lumin"); he is concerned that, even if deep-learning application projects release the weights under a free license, there are questions about how much freedom that really provides. In particular, he noted that training these networks is done using NVIDIA's proprietary cuDNN library that only runs on NVIDIA hardware.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
What do you do when an application isn't packaged for your Linux distro?
Package managers make life so easy that many of us have forgotten what things were like in the olden days when getting a piece of software to work with your system was a real test of patience and endurance. But even so, not every piece of software comes readily packaged for your distribution of choice. Maybe you're lucky and it's a single file binary (from a trusted, verifiable source only, we hope!). Maybe it's a .tar.gz file that you simply need to decompress. Perhaps it comes as a Flatpak or Snap file which will work across distributions. Or maybe you're going to end up compiling from source. May the dependency gods smile upon your efforts!
Recent comments
5 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 47 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago