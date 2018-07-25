Windows scores a win over Linux as another state decides to switch
The authority reasons that many of its field workers and telephone support services already use Windows, so standardisation makes sense. An upgrade of some kind would in any case be necessary soon, as the PCs are running OpenSuse versions 12.2 and 13.2, neither of which is supported anymore.
According to the Lower Saxony's draft budget, €5.9m is set aside for the migration in the coming year, with a further €7m annually over the following years; it's not yet clear how many years the migration would take.
Windows scores a win over Linux as another state decides to switch
Top 6 CCleaner Alternatives For Ubuntu
Do you like to work on a slow machine? No, right? Therefore, there is a need for a utility that can keep a check on your system. One of the popular applications that helps you to make your systems fast is CCleaner. It cleans out the junk from your devices, including invalid or expired registry entries and temporary files. Not only this, it can remove the browser's history and uninstall the dead programs automatically. Unfortunately, there is no CCleaner for Linux machines. Therefore. If you were using CCleaner on Windows and recently switched to Ubuntu Linux, you must be looking for a system cleaner. We are going to list a few applications that give you the similar functionalities as CCleaner for Ubuntu Linux OS.
LWN on Linux (Kernel): Symbol Namespacing, Tracking Pressure-stall Information, and Filesystem Mounting
The evolution of package managers
Every computerized device uses some form of software to perform its intended tasks. In the early days of software, products were stringently tested for bugs and other defects. For the last decade or so, software has been released via the internet with the intent that any bugs would be fixed by applying new versions of the software. In some cases, each individual application has its own updater. In others, it is left up to the user to figure out how to obtain and upgrade software. Linux adopted early the practice of maintaining a centralized location where users could find and install software. In this article, I'll discuss the history of software installation on Linux and how modern operating systems are kept up to date against the never-ending torrent of CVEs.
