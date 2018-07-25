Games: Wizard of Legend, The Elusive Frame Timing, Star Traders: Frontiers, IRO HERO, Hipster Cafe, Voxel Turf
-
Wizard of Legend sells 500K copies, on sale for a few days to celebrate
The rather good action-packed take on wizardry, Wizard of Legend, has sold 500K across all platforms and so it's on sale to celebrate.
-
The CTO of Croteam has written up a post about 'The Elusive Frame Timing'
In an interesting post aimed at the more casual reader, the CTO of Croteam has now written up a post about 'The Elusive Frame Timing'.
An issue that has been around for years, is that while a game may run at 60FPS you might experience stuttering, even though the FPS is good. It's not a problem with one particular developer either, many games do suffer from the same issue. It's written to go along with the talk they did at GDC this year (slides here). What's interesting, is how long they've been researching this and trying to solve it.
-
Space RPG 'Star Traders: Frontiers' to leave Early Access next week
Star Traders: Frontiers, the space RPG developed by Trese Brothers Games is planning to leave Early Access on Wednesday next week.
While in Early Access, they've managed to push out around 80 patches to improve all aspects of the game including adding in: 24 new types of ships, more than 100 new ship components to customize the perfect craft, 2 new character Jobs, 32 new Talents, 52 new mission types and absolutely loads more.
-
IRO HERO looks like a pretty good claustrophobic shoot 'em up that's releasing for Linux next week
Another game that's releasing next week is IRO HERO, a claustrophobic shoot 'em up from Artax Games and it looks pretty good.
I say claustrophobic, because the play area is pretty small which seems like it will certainly keep you on your toes. It also includes an interesting colour matching mechanic, which allows you to slip through enemy attacks of the same colour. Looks like a nice modern take on the classic style of shoot 'em up gameplay.
-
Hipster Cafe seems like an amusing simulation game that may come to Linux
Hipster Cafe [Official Site] seems like an amusing take on the management sim game and the developer indicated their willingness to bring it to Linux.
-
Voxel Turf updated again with weapon recoil and a new dungeon system
This might seem a bit like Déjà vu since I only wrote about Voxel Turf recently! It has another update today and this is quite an exciting one.
-
