Best of Self-Hosted
Best Self-Hosted File-Sharing Solutions
Considering that high-profile data breaches make headlines on a regular basis these days, it’s no wonder that more users than ever want to reclaim the ownership of their data using self-hosted file-sharing solutions.
If you think that running your own alternative to Dropbox and OneDrive requires more technical expertise than you have, think again. Modern self-hosted file-sharing solutions make it very simple to set up a cloud storage system on your own web server, and their features are difficult it live without once you’ve spent some time with them.
Best Self-Hosted IRC Clients
While IRC (Internet Relay Chat) may not feel as fresh today as it did during its golden era, which spans from the 1990s to early 2000s, this application layer protocol that facilitates communication in the form of text isn’t going away anytime soon.
Open source developers and enthusiasts have a particularly rosy relationship with IRC, and the Freenode network alone encompasses more than 90,000 users and 40,000 channels.
If you would like to explore what IRC communities are all about, this list of top 5 best self-hosted IRC clients will help you pick the best IRC client for your home server so that you can connect from anywhere and any device.
Best Self-Hosted Learning Management Systems (LMS)
Prior to the digital era, classes were restricted to lectures whose availability to the general public ranged from okay to abysmal. Fortunately, the times have changed and it’s now easier than ever to access high-quality educational content from the most prestigious universities in the world and independent educators with a passion for sharing knowledge. In fact, the e-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass $243 billion by 2022, and learning management systems (LMS) are a major driver of this growth.
Best Self-Hosted Mapping Software
There’s no denying that Google Maps has made travel much easier: you simply pick your destination and follow a route picked for you by a sophisticated algorithm that takes into consideration hundreds of different factors, including the current traffic situation.
But even though Google Maps is free, there’s a price all users have to pay, and that price is your personal data. By default, Google Maps records your every move and sells the recorded data to advertisers, who are hungry to know where you shop, how long you stay there, and how often you return.
Best Self-Hosted Photo and Video Galleries
The photos we take and the videos we record can bring us back in time and remind us of who we were, what we’ve accomplished, and who was there with us. But despite how precious photos and videos are to us, we willingly hand them over to corporations running image and video hosting services, social media networks, and file hosting sites.
Best Self-Hosted Wiki Software Products
It was Sir Francis Bacon who first said that knowledge is power. Today, most of our collective knowledge about the world around us can be found on various wikis, which are websites or databases developed collaboratively by a community of users.
Wikipedia is by far the most popular wiki in the world, currently featuring over 45 million pages in 301 languages. Nearly 500 visitors visit Wikipedia each month, and most of them have no idea that it’s possible to create a website just like Wikipedia for free and without any previous web development experience.
