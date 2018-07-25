Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Best of Self-Hosted

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of July 2018 04:49:32 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Best Self-Hosted File-Sharing Solutions

    Considering that high-profile data breaches make headlines on a regular basis these days, it’s no wonder that more users than ever want to reclaim the ownership of their data using self-hosted file-sharing solutions.

    If you think that running your own alternative to Dropbox and OneDrive requires more technical expertise than you have, think again. Modern self-hosted file-sharing solutions make it very simple to set up a cloud storage system on your own web server, and their features are difficult it live without once you’ve spent some time with them.

  • Best Self-Hosted IRC Clients

    While IRC (Internet Relay Chat) may not feel as fresh today as it did during its golden era, which spans from the 1990s to early 2000s, this application layer protocol that facilitates communication in the form of text isn’t going away anytime soon.

    Open source developers and enthusiasts have a particularly rosy relationship with IRC, and the Freenode network alone encompasses more than 90,000 users and 40,000 channels.

    If you would like to explore what IRC communities are all about, this list of top 5 best self-hosted IRC clients will help you pick the best IRC client for your home server so that you can connect from anywhere and any device.

  • Best Self-Hosted Learning Management Systems (LMS)

    Prior to the digital era, classes were restricted to lectures whose availability to the general public ranged from okay to abysmal. Fortunately, the times have changed and it’s now easier than ever to access high-quality educational content from the most prestigious universities in the world and independent educators with a passion for sharing knowledge. In fact, the e-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass $243 billion by 2022, and learning management systems (LMS) are a major driver of this growth.

  • Best Self-Hosted Mapping Software

    There’s no denying that Google Maps has made travel much easier: you simply pick your destination and follow a route picked for you by a sophisticated algorithm that takes into consideration hundreds of different factors, including the current traffic situation.

    But even though Google Maps is free, there’s a price all users have to pay, and that price is your personal data. By default, Google Maps records your every move and sells the recorded data to advertisers, who are hungry to know where you shop, how long you stay there, and how often you return.

  • Best Self-Hosted Photo and Video Galleries

    The photos we take and the videos we record can bring us back in time and remind us of who we were, what we’ve accomplished, and who was there with us. But despite how precious photos and videos are to us, we willingly hand them over to corporations running image and video hosting services, social media networks, and file hosting sites.

  • Best Self-Hosted Wiki Software Products

    It was Sir Francis Bacon who first said that knowledge is power. Today, most of our collective knowledge about the world around us can be found on various wikis, which are websites or databases developed collaboratively by a community of users.

    Wikipedia is by far the most popular wiki in the world, currently featuring over 45 million pages in 301 languages. Nearly 500 visitors visit Wikipedia each month, and most of them have no idea that it’s possible to create a website just like Wikipedia for free and without any previous web development experience.

»

More in Tux Machines

Our modern development environment at Mass.gov

I recently worked with the Mass.gov team to transition its development environment from Vagrant to Docker. We went with “vanilla Docker,” as opposed to one of the fine tools like DDev, Drupal VM, Docker4Drupal, etc. We are thankful to those teams for educating and showing us how to do Docker right. A big benefit of vanilla Docker is that skills learned there are generally applicable to any stack, not just LAMP+Drupal. We are super happy with how this environment turned out. We are especially proud of our MySQL Content Sync image — read on for details! Read more

GCC 8.2 Released

  • GCC 8.2 Released
    The GNU Compiler Collection version 8.2 has been released. GCC 8.2 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 8 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 8.1 with more than 99 bugs fixed since the previous release.
  • GCC 8.2 Released, GCC 8.3 Coming Around Year's End
    Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat today announced the relase of GCC 8.2 stable as the first point relase to the stable GCC 8 compiler that debuted earlier this year. GCC 8.2 just contains bug/regression fixes over GCC 8.1. Coming in though as perhaps the most notable fix for GCC 8.2 is fixed tuning when using -march=native on Intel Skylake CPUs and newer with this glaring shortcoming having been part of the GCC8 release for several months. If you tune for "-march=native" on GCC 8 with newer Intel CPUs, this fix may be noticeable for performance-sensitive workloads.

Games: Wizard of Legend, The Elusive Frame Timing, Star Traders: Frontiers, IRO HERO, Hipster Cafe, Voxel Turf

  • Wizard of Legend sells 500K copies, on sale for a few days to celebrate
    The rather good action-packed take on wizardry, Wizard of Legend, has sold 500K across all platforms and so it's on sale to celebrate.
  • The CTO of Croteam has written up a post about 'The Elusive Frame Timing'
    In an interesting post aimed at the more casual reader, the CTO of Croteam has now written up a post about 'The Elusive Frame Timing'. An issue that has been around for years, is that while a game may run at 60FPS you might experience stuttering, even though the FPS is good. It's not a problem with one particular developer either, many games do suffer from the same issue. It's written to go along with the talk they did at GDC this year (slides here). What's interesting, is how long they've been researching this and trying to solve it.
  • Space RPG 'Star Traders: Frontiers' to leave Early Access next week
    Star Traders: Frontiers, the space RPG developed by Trese Brothers Games is planning to leave Early Access on Wednesday next week. While in Early Access, they've managed to push out around 80 patches to improve all aspects of the game including adding in: 24 new types of ships, more than 100 new ship components to customize the perfect craft, 2 new character Jobs, 32 new Talents, 52 new mission types and absolutely loads more.
  • IRO HERO looks like a pretty good claustrophobic shoot 'em up that's releasing for Linux next week
    Another game that's releasing next week is IRO HERO, a claustrophobic shoot 'em up from Artax Games and it looks pretty good. I say claustrophobic, because the play area is pretty small which seems like it will certainly keep you on your toes. It also includes an interesting colour matching mechanic, which allows you to slip through enemy attacks of the same colour. Looks like a nice modern take on the classic style of shoot 'em up gameplay.
  • Hipster Cafe seems like an amusing simulation game that may come to Linux
    Hipster Cafe [Official Site] seems like an amusing take on the management sim game and the developer indicated their willingness to bring it to Linux.
  • Voxel Turf updated again with weapon recoil and a new dungeon system
    This might seem a bit like Déjà vu since I only wrote about Voxel Turf recently! It has another update today and this is quite an exciting one.

Security: Vista 10, Intel, Internet Cannot be Trusted and Google Promotes Keys

  • Enterprise Windows 10 users, Microsoft has some 'quality' patches coming your way
    Running Windows 10 in the enterprise? Took the advice of Microsoft when it said the April 2018 Update was ready for the big leagues? You probably want to install last night's "quality improvements". In what is starting to feel a little more frequent than it should, Microsoft pushed out a raft of fixes for the 1803 incarnation of Windows 10 (aka the April 2018 Update), marking the third such update in July and taking the build number to 17134.191.
  • Some of Intel's Effort to Repair Spectre in Future CPUs
    Arjan van de Ven agreed it was extremely unlikely that anyone would claim to be skylake unless it was to take advantage of the RSB issue. That was it for the discussion, but it's very cool that Intel is consulting with the kernel people about these sorts of hardware decisions. It's an indication of good transparency and an attempt to avoid the fallout of making a bad technical decision that would incur further ire from the kernel developers.
  • More mitigations against speculative execution vulnerabilities

    Philip Guenther (guenther@) and Bryan Steele (brynet@) have added more mitigations against speculative execution CPU vulnerabilities on the amd64 platform.

  • The Internet Cannot be Trusted – Beamsplitters, Backdoors, and Broken Promises

    We all know that the Internet is not a fundamentally safe place. With the tremendous gains in information sharing and the conveniences that the Internet brings, come opportunities for exploitation. Fraud, harassment, surveillance, censorship, social and political manipulation, industrial and political espionage, data theft and discrimination have all taken hold in one of the greatest tools ever created by mankind.

    This article is intended to show you those failings in design, and the challenges ahead that engineers around the world have to imagine their way out of. I will focus heavily on network equipment, but this problem extends far beyond that horizon. PCs, mobile devices, industrial systems, the cloud, and databases around the world all face serious issues that beyond the scope of this writing.

  • Google takes on Yubico with its self-made Titan Security Key

    Google's key, similar to Yubico's YubiKey, will now be made available to the general unwashed, with Google announcing that it'll first be made available for Cloud customers before going on sale in the coming months.

    The Titan uses multifactor authentication to protect people against phishing attacks and will be made available in multiple forms, such as a Bluetooth fob or USB stick, acting as an extra layer of security layer when logging into Google accounts.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6