Our modern development environment at Mass.gov
I recently worked with the Mass.gov team to transition its development environment from Vagrant to Docker. We went with “vanilla Docker,” as opposed to one of the fine tools like DDev, Drupal VM, Docker4Drupal, etc. We are thankful to those teams for educating and showing us how to do Docker right. A big benefit of vanilla Docker is that skills learned there are generally applicable to any stack, not just LAMP+Drupal. We are super happy with how this environment turned out. We are especially proud of our MySQL Content Sync image — read on for details!
GCC 8.2 Released
-
The GNU Compiler Collection version 8.2 has been released.
GCC 8.2 is a bug-fix release from the GCC 8 branch containing important fixes for regressions and serious bugs in GCC 8.1 with more than 99 bugs fixed since the previous release.
-
Jakub Jelinek of Red Hat today announced the relase of GCC 8.2 stable as the first point relase to the stable GCC 8 compiler that debuted earlier this year.
GCC 8.2 just contains bug/regression fixes over GCC 8.1. Coming in though as perhaps the most notable fix for GCC 8.2 is fixed tuning when using -march=native on Intel Skylake CPUs and newer with this glaring shortcoming having been part of the GCC8 release for several months. If you tune for "-march=native" on GCC 8 with newer Intel CPUs, this fix may be noticeable for performance-sensitive workloads.
Games: Wizard of Legend, The Elusive Frame Timing, Star Traders: Frontiers, IRO HERO, Hipster Cafe, Voxel Turf
-
The rather good action-packed take on wizardry, Wizard of Legend, has sold 500K across all platforms and so it's on sale to celebrate.
-
In an interesting post aimed at the more casual reader, the CTO of Croteam has now written up a post about 'The Elusive Frame Timing'.
An issue that has been around for years, is that while a game may run at 60FPS you might experience stuttering, even though the FPS is good. It's not a problem with one particular developer either, many games do suffer from the same issue. It's written to go along with the talk they did at GDC this year (slides here). What's interesting, is how long they've been researching this and trying to solve it.
-
Star Traders: Frontiers, the space RPG developed by Trese Brothers Games is planning to leave Early Access on Wednesday next week.
While in Early Access, they've managed to push out around 80 patches to improve all aspects of the game including adding in: 24 new types of ships, more than 100 new ship components to customize the perfect craft, 2 new character Jobs, 32 new Talents, 52 new mission types and absolutely loads more.
-
Another game that's releasing next week is IRO HERO, a claustrophobic shoot 'em up from Artax Games and it looks pretty good.
I say claustrophobic, because the play area is pretty small which seems like it will certainly keep you on your toes. It also includes an interesting colour matching mechanic, which allows you to slip through enemy attacks of the same colour. Looks like a nice modern take on the classic style of shoot 'em up gameplay.
-
Hipster Cafe [Official Site] seems like an amusing take on the management sim game and the developer indicated their willingness to bring it to Linux.
-
This might seem a bit like Déjà vu since I only wrote about Voxel Turf recently! It has another update today and this is quite an exciting one.
Security: Vista 10, Intel, Internet Cannot be Trusted and Google Promotes Keys
-
Running Windows 10 in the enterprise? Took the advice of Microsoft when it said the April 2018 Update was ready for the big leagues? You probably want to install last night's "quality improvements".
In what is starting to feel a little more frequent than it should, Microsoft pushed out a raft of fixes for the 1803 incarnation of Windows 10 (aka the April 2018 Update), marking the third such update in July and taking the build number to 17134.191.
-
Arjan van de Ven agreed it was extremely unlikely that anyone would claim to be skylake unless it was to take advantage of the RSB issue.
That was it for the discussion, but it's very cool that Intel is consulting with the kernel people about these sorts of hardware decisions. It's an indication of good transparency and an attempt to avoid the fallout of making a bad technical decision that would incur further ire from the kernel developers.
-
Philip Guenther (guenther@) and Bryan Steele (brynet@) have added more mitigations against speculative execution CPU vulnerabilities on the amd64 platform.
-
We all know that the Internet is not a fundamentally safe place. With the tremendous gains in information sharing and the conveniences that the Internet brings, come opportunities for exploitation. Fraud, harassment, surveillance, censorship, social and political manipulation, industrial and political espionage, data theft and discrimination have all taken hold in one of the greatest tools ever created by mankind.
This article is intended to show you those failings in design, and the challenges ahead that engineers around the world have to imagine their way out of. I will focus heavily on network equipment, but this problem extends far beyond that horizon. PCs, mobile devices, industrial systems, the cloud, and databases around the world all face serious issues that beyond the scope of this writing.
-
Google's key, similar to Yubico's YubiKey, will now be made available to the general unwashed, with Google announcing that it'll first be made available for Cloud customers before going on sale in the coming months.
The Titan uses multifactor authentication to protect people against phishing attacks and will be made available in multiple forms, such as a Bluetooth fob or USB stick, acting as an extra layer of security layer when logging into Google accounts.
