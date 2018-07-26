Language Selection

How to Delete the Rubbish Bin Icon from the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 18.10 Desktop

Ubuntu
Ubuntu
HowTos

As you are aware, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) is the first long-term support release of the Ubuntu Linux operating system to ship with the GNOME desktop environment by default. The first Ubuntu release to adopt the GNOME desktop instead of Unity was Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), which reached end of life on July 17, 2018.

While Ubuntu 17.10 was considered a testbed for Ubuntu's new GNOME-based look and feel, Canonical did their best to resemble the Unity interface used until now with a dock placed on the left side of the screen and panel on top of it. However, the new dock does not yet support interactive icons like the Rubbish Bin/Trash one.

Patrick, next Slackware and moving forward with KDE Plasma5

I assume that many of you will have been reading the recent Linux Questions thread “Donating to Slackware” and in particular Patrick Volkerding’s reply where he explains that the Slackware Store (an entity independent of Slackware with which he has a business arrangement involving a percentage of sales profit and medical insurance) has not been paying him any money for the last two years and that most likely all the PayPal donations through the Store have gone into the pockets of the Store owners. Read that thread if you have not done so yet. Basically Pat is broke. That thread lists a PayPal address which Pat eventually shared and where donations can be sent directly to him, so that he can fix his roof, his airco, his crashing server and his wife’s car. That would be a start. That LQ thread is also perused to discuss possible ways forward for Pat (setting up a Patreon account, or a business PayPal account, etc) so that he can support his family and continue working on Slackware. To me it looks like the Store will be a thing of the past unless they change their attitude. Switching from a business model where revenue is generated from optical media sales, to a model where supporters set up a recurring payment in exchange for the prolonged existence of their favorite distro, and possibly get Pat to write up some hands-on stories as a reward, may ultimately benefit Pat, and Slackware, more than the way things are handled at the moment. If you are doubting the financial impact of a recurring payment through Patreon or PayPal, look at it this way: if you donate one euro per month, you will probably not even notice that the money is shifted out. But with 2000 people donating one euro per month, Pat would have a basic income (pre-tax) already. Not a lot, but it’s a start. The 2000 people is a rough estimate of the people who ordered a DVD or CD through the store: the owners told Pat that the earnings of the 14.2 release were 100K (and Pat got 15K out of that, go figure!). Divide that through ~50 euro per DVD, results in 2000 people. Then there’s all these people who donated money through the Store or bought shirts, caps and stickers. I think the amounts of money even a small community (like us Slackware users) can contribute should enable Pat to shed his financial worries. The fact that the Slackware Store basically has been ripping off the hand that feeds them is enraging and inexcusable. This is all about a community standing up to provide support for what (or who) bonds us together. Read more

Best of Self-Hosted

  • Best Self-Hosted File-Sharing Solutions
    Considering that high-profile data breaches make headlines on a regular basis these days, it’s no wonder that more users than ever want to reclaim the ownership of their data using self-hosted file-sharing solutions. If you think that running your own alternative to Dropbox and OneDrive requires more technical expertise than you have, think again. Modern self-hosted file-sharing solutions make it very simple to set up a cloud storage system on your own web server, and their features are difficult it live without once you’ve spent some time with them.
  • Best Self-Hosted IRC Clients
    While IRC (Internet Relay Chat) may not feel as fresh today as it did during its golden era, which spans from the 1990s to early 2000s, this application layer protocol that facilitates communication in the form of text isn’t going away anytime soon. Open source developers and enthusiasts have a particularly rosy relationship with IRC, and the Freenode network alone encompasses more than 90,000 users and 40,000 channels. If you would like to explore what IRC communities are all about, this list of top 5 best self-hosted IRC clients will help you pick the best IRC client for your home server so that you can connect from anywhere and any device.
  • Best Self-Hosted Learning Management Systems (LMS)
    Prior to the digital era, classes were restricted to lectures whose availability to the general public ranged from okay to abysmal. Fortunately, the times have changed and it’s now easier than ever to access high-quality educational content from the most prestigious universities in the world and independent educators with a passion for sharing knowledge. In fact, the e-learning market worldwide is forecast to surpass $243 billion by 2022, and learning management systems (LMS) are a major driver of this growth.
  • Best Self-Hosted Mapping Software
    There’s no denying that Google Maps has made travel much easier: you simply pick your destination and follow a route picked for you by a sophisticated algorithm that takes into consideration hundreds of different factors, including the current traffic situation. But even though Google Maps is free, there’s a price all users have to pay, and that price is your personal data. By default, Google Maps records your every move and sells the recorded data to advertisers, who are hungry to know where you shop, how long you stay there, and how often you return.
  • Best Self-Hosted Photo and Video Galleries
    The photos we take and the videos we record can bring us back in time and remind us of who we were, what we’ve accomplished, and who was there with us. But despite how precious photos and videos are to us, we willingly hand them over to corporations running image and video hosting services, social media networks, and file hosting sites.
  • Best Self-Hosted Wiki Software Products
    It was Sir Francis Bacon who first said that knowledge is power. Today, most of our collective knowledge about the world around us can be found on various wikis, which are websites or databases developed collaboratively by a community of users. Wikipedia is by far the most popular wiki in the world, currently featuring over 45 million pages in 301 languages. Nearly 500 visitors visit Wikipedia each month, and most of them have no idea that it’s possible to create a website just like Wikipedia for free and without any previous web development experience.

Our modern development environment at Mass.gov

I recently worked with the Mass.gov team to transition its development environment from Vagrant to Docker. We went with “vanilla Docker,” as opposed to one of the fine tools like DDev, Drupal VM, Docker4Drupal, etc. We are thankful to those teams for educating and showing us how to do Docker right. A big benefit of vanilla Docker is that skills learned there are generally applicable to any stack, not just LAMP+Drupal. We are super happy with how this environment turned out. We are especially proud of our MySQL Content Sync image — read on for details! Read more

