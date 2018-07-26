Ubuntu: Release of 18.04.1, MAAS 2.5.0 Alpha and More
-
Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Released
For those that tend to wait for the first point release of a new Ubuntu LTS relase before upgrading, Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is now available.
-
Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS released
The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.
As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Ubuntu Budgie 18.04.1 LTS, Kubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 18.04.1 LTS, Lubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 18.04.1 LTS, and Xubuntu 18.04.1 LTS are also now available.
-
First point release of 18.04 LTS available today
Today sees the first point release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, conveniently named 18.04.1 LTS. Point releases for an LTS include a roll-up of all bug fixes and security updates which have been pushed out since the original 18.04 LTS ISO was published in April. If you’re already running 18.04 LTS, and you have been updating regularly, then you will already have all of these applied and so essentially you’re already running 18.04.1 LTS. The point release is an opportunity for us to make a new ISO image, and so people downloading and installing from the release of the new images will benefit from having those updates available immediately.
-
Lubuntu 18.04.1 has been released!
Thanks to all the hard work from our contributors, we are pleased to announce that Lubuntu 18.04.1 LTS has been released!
-
MAAS 2.5.0 alpha 1 released!
I’m happy to announce that the current MAAS development release (2.5.0 alpha 1) is now officially available in PPA for early testers.
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S11E20 – Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea - Ubuntu Podcast
It’s Season 11 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Ryan are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
Bringing Electron applications to millions of Linux users
Electron is one of the most popular frameworks for creating cross-platform desktop applications right now. Many developers use electron-builder to do the heavy-lifting of package management for their Electron apps.
-
AI, ML, & Ubuntu: Everything you need to know
AI and ML adoption in the enterprise is exploding from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. Ubuntu is the premier platform for these ambitions — from developer workstations, to racks, to clouds and to the edge with smart connected IoT. One of the joys that come with new developer trends are a plethora of new technologies and terminologies to understand.
-
