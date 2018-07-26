Language Selection

Ubuntu: Release of 18.04.1, MAAS 2.5.0 Alpha and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of July 2018 11:28:26 PM Filed under
Ubuntu
  • Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Released

    For those that tend to wait for the first point release of a new Ubuntu LTS relase before upgrading, Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" is now available.

  • Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS released

    The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the release of Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Long-Term Support) for its Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, as well as other flavours of Ubuntu with long-term support.

    As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

    Ubuntu Budgie 18.04.1 LTS, Kubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 18.04.1 LTS, Lubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 18.04.1 LTS, and Xubuntu 18.04.1 LTS are also now available.

  • First point release of 18.04 LTS available today

    Today sees the first point release of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, conveniently named 18.04.1 LTS. Point releases for an LTS include a roll-up of all bug fixes and security updates which have been pushed out since the original 18.04 LTS ISO was published in April. If you’re already running 18.04 LTS, and you have been updating regularly, then you will already have all of these applied and so essentially you’re already running 18.04.1 LTS. The point release is an opportunity for us to make a new ISO image, and so people downloading and installing from the release of the new images will benefit from having those updates available immediately.

  • Lubuntu 18.04.1 has been released!

    Thanks to all the hard work from our contributors, we are pleased to announce that Lubuntu 18.04.1 LTS has been released!

  • MAAS 2.5.0 alpha 1 released!

    I’m happy to announce that the current MAAS development release (2.5.0 alpha 1) is now officially available in PPA for early testers.

  • Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S11E20 – Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea - Ubuntu Podcast

    It’s Season 11 Episode 20 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Ryan are connected and speaking to your brain.

  • Bringing Electron applications to millions of Linux users

    Electron is one of the most popular frameworks for creating cross-platform desktop applications right now. Many developers use electron-builder to do the heavy-lifting of package management for their Electron apps.

  • AI, ML, & Ubuntu: Everything you need to know

    AI and ML adoption in the enterprise is exploding from Silicon Valley to Wall Street. Ubuntu is the premier platform for these ambitions — from developer workstations, to racks, to clouds and to the edge with smart connected IoT. One of the joys that come with new developer trends are a plethora of new technologies and terminologies to understand.

Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Released, Download Links & Details Inside

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of July 2018 11:43:08 PM.

More in Tux Machines

IBM, Google Partner on Knative Open-Source Serverless Cloud Project

Today’s topics include IBM and Google announcing their new Knative serverless cloud project, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology updating recommendations for mobile application security. On July 24 at Google Next ’18 in San Francisco, IBM and Google announced an open-source serverless cloud computing project called Knative, which has the potential to redefine how serverless computing can be used to build cloud architectures and expand the use of the serverless genre beyond mere functions. Knative will serve as a bridge for serverless computing to coexist and integrate with containers atop Google Kubernetes in a cloud-native computing system. Read more

RISC-V’s Open-Source Architecture Shakes Up Chip Design

In the past decade, many technologists have adopted the mantra that software is eating the world. However, all of that software has to run on something. And that something is silicon. Unfortunately, the chip world has hit a roadblock with the fade-out of Moore’s Law. The challenge of building circuits that require years of research and development, combined with rapid advancements in software, is making it more difficult for silicon designers to predict the future. Given the multimillion-dollar stakes associated with new chip architectures, every investment is a big risk. Meanwhile, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Samsung have decided to build their own silicon instead of relying on Intel, Qualcomm, or others. Thus, investing hundreds of millions of dollars into a new chip architecture becomes even riskier, with less potential to win a major new customer. These shifts have produced a boom of interest in a chip architecture called RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”), which was created eight years ago at the University of California, Berkeley. RISC-V is the fifth generation of the “reduced instruction set computer” type of architecture. Just like the instruction sets for the ARM, PowerPC, or x86 architectures, RISC-V defines how the computer operates at the most basic software level. Read more

DARPA launches POSH project for open source hardware IP blocks

DARPA announced the first grants for its $1.5 billion Electronic Resurgence Initiative for accelerating chip development. More than $35 million went to a “Posh Open Source Hardware” project for developing and verifying hardware IP. The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced the first grants for its Electronic Resurgence Initiative (ERI). The initial round, which will expand to $1.5 billion over five years, covers topics ranging from automating EDA to optimizing chips for SDR to improving NVM performance. Of particular interest is a project called POSH, (posh open source hardware), which intends to create a Linux-based platform and ecosystem for designing and verifying open source IP hardware blocks for next-generation system-on-chips. Read more

​What is Mycroft: The Wildly Popular Open Source Alternative to Alexa, Siri and Google Home

Smart Speakers the likes of Amazon’s (AMZN) Alexa and Google (GOOGL) Home Max are part of the AI-powered voice assistant technological revolution currently sweeping across the globe, making the new category already the fastest-growing technology product ever (yes, EVER). Control and innovation of these products currently rests primarily in the hands of the major tech giants, essentially contained to closed, black box models. As they battle vehemently with each other to protect their IP of the hardware and software—and more importantly, the data that they collect from the speakers—the rest of the world is left largely in the dark as to their intentions. Reading the trends for a more open approach toward voice user interfaces, and the rising need for consumer privacy, a startup by the name of Mycroft has emerged on the scene as a formidable alternative to its bigger peers. The company has developed the world’s first open source voice AI platform and has attracted developers around the globe and millions of dollars in institutional support. Read more

