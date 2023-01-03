Red Hat and Fedora News: DevConf, HPE, Decision Manager and More
Announcing the DevConf.US 2018 developer conference
I am happy to announce that DevConf.US registration is now open and the schedule is live. DevConf events are free, but online registration is required. If you are available August 17–19, 2018, we would love for you to come and participate.
Similar to DevConf.CZ, DevConf.us 2018 is the 1st annual, free, Red Hat sponsored technology conference for community project and professional contributors to Free and Open Source technologies (FOSS) at the Boston University in the historic city of Boston, USA.
HPE enhances storage capabilities with AI and cloud automation
HPE 3PAR updated with support for InfoSight, Kubernetes, and Red Hat OpenShift
Detecting credit card fraud with Red Hat Decision Manager 7
Red Hat Decision Manager provides a vast array of decision management functionality. From the Decision Tables feature in the new Decision Model and Notation (DMN) v1.1, which implements the full FEEL Compliance Level 3 of the DMN specification, to Predictive Model Markup Language (PMML).
Another powerful feature is the Complex Event Processing (CEP) engine. This engine provides the ability to detect, correlate, abstract, aggregate or compose and react to events. In other words, the technology provides techniques to infer complex events from simple events, react to the events of interest, and take actions. The main difference between CEP and normal rules execution is the notion of time. Where standard rules execution in Decision Manager deals with facts and reasoning over these facts, the CEP engine focusses on events. An event represents a significant change of state at a particular point in time or interval.
Tech jargon: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Red Hat's "Road to A.I." Film, Google Chrome Marks HTTP Connections Not Secure, BlueData Launches BlueK8s Project, Linux Bots Account for 95% of DDoS Attacks and Tron Buys BitTorrent
Red Hat's Road to A.I. film has been chosen as an entry in the 19th Annual Real to Reel International Film Festival. According to the Red Hat blog post, this "documentary film looks at the current state of the emerging autonomous vehicle industry, how it is shaping the future of public transportation, why it is a best use case for advancing artificial intelligence and how open source can fill the gap between the present and the future of autonomy." The Road to A.I. is the fourth in Red Hat's Open Source Stories series, and you can view it here.
Sonarr, Lidarr, Radarr, Tautulli and Spotifyd packages for Fedora
Now in the multimedia repository you can now find Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr and Tautulli. This allows you to populate and maintain automatically your TV Shows, Movies and Music libraries without effort. Tautulli is not particularly useful if you are not hosting Plex for third parties, but gives you anyway statistics and information in a nice GUI for consumption and also notifies you any time one of the other tools adds something to a library.
4 cool apps for your terminal
Many Linux users think that working in a terminal is either too complex or boring, and try to escape it. Here is a fix, though — four great open source apps for your terminal. They’re fun and easy to use, and may even brighten up your life when you need to spend a time in the command line.
