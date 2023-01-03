OSS Leftovers An Open-Source Solution to Autonomous Vehicle Safety Oregon-based FLIR Systems has a clear dog in the fight, being the largest commercial manufacturer specializing in thermal imaging sensors, components, and cameras. But the company is taking a unique approach to the issue by adopting open source. In July, the company released a machine learning dataset of over 10,000 thermal images for researchers, engineers, and manufacturers working on self-driving vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Those images can be leveraged in training the neural network artificial intelligence behind autonomous and connected vehicles.

How Open Source Became The Default Business Model For Software Since its inception in 1998, open source has become the de-facto standard for software development and proven itself as a viable business model. While making source code freely available for redistribution and modification may seem counterintuitive, the success of companies like Red Hat and Canonical are proof that an open source model can turn a profit.

Mozilla: Copyright Laws Stifle Creativity and Innovation Mozilla sees intellectual property [sic] legislation as a threat to the open Internet because it stifles creativity and innovation. The foundation, best known for its development of the Firefox browser, is now asking the NTIA to shield the Internet from bad policies while reforming outdated laws.

Scotiabank to share proprietary software development accelerator with open-source community Scotiabank today announced it will share bank-developed applications with the open-source software community, marking a significant milestone in the Bank's digital transformation.

Top 5 pitfalls in open source software testing [Ed: Company that sells proprietary stuff badmouths FOSS] It is a fact that many organisations believe that by simply choosing the right testing tools and downloading them for free you automatically have a competent test regime in place – we have, unfortunately, experienced this mistake first hand on client visits [...] There’s often a misconception around OSS that it is an automatically cost-effective choice because it is ‘free’. Although a well-selected OSS testing tool or platform may well be the best choice, there are strings attached. The most important question is whether your enterprise has the skills in-house to use and operate the tool already, and if not whether investing in training or recruitment is an option. We regularly encounter clients who have either not fully thought through the implications of adopting a particular tool, or who have incurred significant training costs that had not been initially budgeted for. This is especially true of those tools that require very specific technical skills to use and operate, and these skills can carry a significant technical cost to acquire, sometimes being non-transferable – it is important to check the technical requirements first! [...] Written by Iain Finlayson, Senior Technical Test Engineer, Edge Testing Solutions

Starting your first Python project There's a gap between learning the syntax of the Python programming language and being able to build a project from scratch. When you finish reading your first tutorial or book about Python, you're good to go for writing a Fibonacci suite calculator, but that does not help you starting your actual project. [...] It's not a secret that Python has several versions that are supported at the same time. Each minor version of the interpreter gets bugfix support for 18 months and security support for 5 years. For example, Python 3.7, released on 27th June 2018, will be supported until Python 3.8 is released, around October 2019 (15 months later). Around December 2019, the last bugfix release of Python 3.7 will occur, and everyone is expected to switch to Python 3.8.

What's the cost of feature flags?

Security updates for Thursday

Old Bluetooth flaw lets hackers steal data passing between devices The attack, which was disclosed in a research paper published Wednesday, is serious because it allows people to perform a man-in-the-middle attack on the connection between vulnerable devices. From there, attackers can view any exchanged data, which might include contacts stored on a device, passwords typed on a keyboard, or sensitive information used by medical, point-of-sale, or automotive equipment. Attackers could also forge keystrokes on a Bluetooth keyboard to open up a command window or malicious website in an outright compromise of the connected phone or computer.

ZFS, FreeNAS and OpenZFS What is RAID-Z? File systems are older than UNIX itself. And ever since we started digitizing our lives onto tapes, disks and SSDs one threat has been eminent. That is of hardware failure. Data stored on disks is often more expensive than the disks themselves and this data need all the redundancy we can muster. [...] RAID stands for Redundant Array of Independent (Inexpensive) Disks. This refers to the industry wide practice of storing data not just on one disk but across multiple disks so that even when there’s a disk failure the data can be reconstructed from other disks. The way data is spread across disks is different for different types of redundancies accordingly they are named RAID 0, RAID 1, etc. We are not going to be dealing with them here. We would focus on a RAIDZ which is specific to OpenZFS. RAID (and also RAID-Z) is not the same as writing copies of data to a backup disk. When you have two or more disks set up in RAID the data is written to them simultaneously and all the disks are active and online. This is the reason why RAID is different from backups and more importantly why RAID is not a substitute for backups. If your entire server burns out, then all the online disks could go with the server, but backups will save your day. Similarly, if there’s single disk failure and something was not backed up, because you can’t do it everyday, then RAID can help you retrieve that information. Backups are periodically taken copies of relevant data and RAID is a real-time redundancy. There are several ways in which data is stored in traditional RAID systems, but we will not go into them here. Here, we would dive deep into RAIDZ which is one of the coolest features of OpenZFS.

FreeNAS vs unRAID As worrisome as it is, FreeNAS is still probably the only solution you can consider if you value your data. Monopolies are never good, and FreeBSD/FreeNAS with OpenZFS have quite a monopoly when it comes to reliable storage solution. unRAID may develop into a strong competitor in the future but for now, sticking to FreeNAS seems like the wisest option.