GCC 8/9 vs. LLVM Clang 6/7 Compiler Benchmarks On AMD EPYC

Following the GCC 9.0 benchmarks earlier this week I ran some tests seeing how the GCC 8 stable compiler and GCC 9 development state compare to the LLVM Clang 6.0.1 stable compiler and LLVM Clang 7.0 development. Here are those benchmarks using the AMD EPYC 7601 32-core / 64-thread processor. Up for benchmarking in this Linux C/C++ compiler comparison were GCC 8.2 RC1, GCC 9.0.0 SVN as of 20 July, LLVM Clang 6.0.1 stable, and LLVM Clang 7.0 SVN as of 22 July. With each of these compilers, they were tested when setting the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS to -O2, -O3, and -O3 -march=native for a variety of common optimization levels. The test system for the duration of the comparison was the AMD EPYC 7601 "Zen" server processor within a Tyan 2U platform and running an Ubuntu 18.10 development snapshot with the Linux 4.16 kernel.

Linux Without systemd: Why You Should Use Devuan, the Debian Fork

Debian 8 was the first version to adopt systemd. The Devuan project began at that time, but the first stable release didn’t land until 2017, alongside the release of Debian 9. Devuan uses the same APT package manager as Debian, but it maintains its own package repositories. Those are the servers that store the software you download using APT. Devuan’s repositories contain the same software as Debian, only with patches that enable programs to run without systemd. This mainly refers to backend components such as policykit, which manages which users can access or modify certain parts of your PC. What Is It Like to Use Devuan? Just like with Debian, there are multiple ways to install Devuan. The “minimal” download provides you with the essential tools you need to get Devuan up and running on your machine. The “live” download provides you with a working desktop that you can test out before installing Devuan onto your computer. Devuan uses the Xfce desktop environment by default. This is a traditional computing environment akin to how PC interfaces looked several decades ago. Functionally, Xfce is still able to handle most tasks people have come to expect from computers today. The live version of Devuan comes with plenty of software to cover general expectations. Mozilla Firefox is available for browsing the web. LibreOffice is there for opening and editing documents. GIMP can alter photos and other images. These apps all function as you would expect, with no concern for which init system you’re running.

How LibreOffice’s quality has improved thanks to automated tools and the volunteer contribution of security specialists

The Document Foundation celebrates five years of improvements to LibreOffice’s source code under Red Hat’s leadership, thanks to the adoption of automated tools such as Coverity Scan and Google OSS-Fuzz, and to the key contributions in the area of source code fuzzing of security specialists such as Antti Levomäki and Christian Jalio of Forcepoint. “The combination of Coverity Scan, Google OSS-Fuzz and dedicated fuzzing by security specialists at Forcepoint has allowed us to catch bugs – which could have turned into security issues – before a release,” says Red Hat’s Caolán McNamara, a senior developer and the leader of the security team at LibreOffice.