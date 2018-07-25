How LibreOffice’s quality has improved thanks to automated tools and the volunteer contribution of security specialists
The Document Foundation celebrates five years of improvements to LibreOffice’s source code under Red Hat’s leadership, thanks to the adoption of automated tools such as Coverity Scan and Google OSS-Fuzz, and to the key contributions in the area of source code fuzzing of security specialists such as Antti Levomäki and Christian Jalio of Forcepoint.
“The combination of Coverity Scan, Google OSS-Fuzz and dedicated fuzzing by security specialists at Forcepoint has allowed us to catch bugs – which could have turned into security issues – before a release,” says Red Hat’s Caolán McNamara, a senior developer and the leader of the security team at LibreOffice.
4 Ways to Make Xfce Look Modern and Beautiful
Xfce is a great lightweight desktop environment with one drawback. It looks sort of old. But you don’t have to stick with the default looks. Let’s see various ways you can customize Xfce to give it a modern and beautiful look.
Now that Linux has achieved World Domination, seems it has nothing but friends. Big ones.
That was my first take-away from O'Reilly's 19th OSCON in Portland, Oregon. This one celebrated 20 years of Open Source, a category anchored by Linux, now aged 27. The biggest sponsors with the biggest booths—Microsoft, AWS, Oracle, Salesforce, Huawei—are all rare-metal-level members of the Linux Foundation, a collection that also includes pretty much every tech brand you can name, plus plenty you can't. Hats off to Jim Zemlin and the LF crew for making that happen, and continuing to grow.
My second take-away was finding these giants at work on collective barn-raising. For example, in his keynote, The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. (sponsored by IBM), Chris Ferris, IBM's CTO for Open Technology, told the story behind Hyperledger, a collaborative effort to foster cross-industry blockchain technologies. Hyperledger was started by Chris and friends at IBM and handed over to the Linux Foundation, where it is headed by Brian Behlendorf, whose long history with open source began with Apache in the mid-1990s.
In an interview I did with Chris afterwards, he enlarged on examples of collaboration between development projects within Hyperledger, most of which are led by large companies that are more accustomed to competing than to cooperating. A corollary point might be that the best wheels are the ones not re-invented.
If you need some Linux-related images to use on custom t-shirts or hoodies, stickers, or as posters, you may want to check out the linux.pictures website.
The website includes more than 100 awesome images (many more if you include picture variations) with Linux-related themes which can be used for free for any noncommercial purpose.
MICROSOFT HAS RESPONDED to criticism about the amount of data Windows 10 exfiltrates by publishing all the various endpoints the operating system connects with.
While the Linux 4.18 kernel is still likely a week and a half out from being released at least, a ton of new material has been staged already ahead of the Linux 4.19 cycle that has us excited.
A hacker needs a security focused operating system to help discover the weakness in computer systems or network. Among Windows and MAC OS, Linux distributions have the most countless distributions for various purposes. Some are designed for general purposes, such as office suite like what windows and MAC OS do and others are for specific tasks and purposes, such as server, security, and penetration testing.I will not be debating Windows vs MAC vs Linux distributions much more, instead we will focus on what are the best Linux distribution for ethical hacking. For some beginners in the security field this article will help you get started. Because there are so many Linux distributions aimed specifically to do security assessment or penetration testing. The list below is based on combining my objective on this field and the most “popular forensics distribution category” listed on DistroWatch.com. DistroWatch is a page which display various Linux distributions, popularity rankings, news and another general information.
If the reports are believed to be true, around 13,000 workstations running OpenSuse will be migrated to a current version of Windows. The tax authority in German state Lower Saxony is planning to migrate 13,000 workstations to Windows 10 operating system from Linux.
[...]
The timetable for Lower Saxony’s migration is not available and it’s not yet clear how many months or years the migration would take.
Patrick Volkerding, who is the founder and benevolent dictator for life of the Slackware Linux distribution, posted a note at LinuxQuestions.org detailing some financial problems. It appears they mostly stem from a deal that he made with the Slackware Store that has gone badly awry.
Adlink’s has launched a rugged, customizable Apollo Lake panel PC series called “SP-AL” with IP65-protected 7- to 25-inch capacitive or resistive screens, expansion via mini-PCIe and Adlink FM modules, and extended temperature, shock, and vibration resistance.
Just like our computer programs, there are so many Android applications used for many different tasks, and here we will discussing the best Android applications meant to do Penetration Testing or Ethical Hacking.The best Android apps below was chosen by comparing users experience, and my personal experience with the apps (I use most of these tools for daily use). Some of the tools require root access of your Android phone, and absolutely, the best applications below are all in active development.
