Stackable Raspberry Pi add-on targets industrial I/O
Sequent is Kickstartering an industrial “MegaIO-IND” version of its Mega-IO home automation add-on for the Raspberry Pi with 4x 4-20mA inputs, 4x digital inputs, and 4x 10A/250V relays, all with optical isolation, plus analog I/O and more.
Sequent Microsystems has launched a follow-up to two previous Raspberry Pi add-on boards that found success on Kickstarter: the Raspberry Pi Mega-IO Expansion Card (Mega-IO) and the Raspberry Pi 8-Relay Card. The new Raspberry Pi MEGA-IO Industrial Expansion Card, or MegaIO-IND, is conceptually like the Mega-IO, but offers a somewhat different and more extensive set of features that target industrial I/O expansion instead of home automation. It also borrows features from RPi 8-Relay Card, which can be added as an accessory.
