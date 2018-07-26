Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Available with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Pre-Installed
The Dell XPS 13 is a powerful and premium laptop featuring 8th generation Intel Quad Core processors, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage. It also features the world's first InfinityEdge 13.3-inch near bezel-less display with either Full HD or Ultra HD and touchscreen on the UHD option, as well as a sleek magnesium body with a silver finish. And now, you can purchase it in the United States with Canonical's latest and long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.
"We are delighted to have worked in close partnership with Dell for the launch of their latest XPS 13 Developer Edition pre-installed with our newest LTS release. Dell’s superior hardware combined with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS provides an excellent, reliable experience straight out of the box. Building on our longstanding relationship with Dell over the last six years, we look forward to seeing 18.04 LTS roll out on further models in the coming months," comments Will Cooke, Desktop Engineering Director, Canonical.
Also: Dell XPS 13 (9370) Developer Edition finally available with Ubuntu Linux 18.04 LTS
