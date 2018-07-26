A Look at Pop!_OS 18.04, Xubuntu 18.04.1 Released
-
Pop!_OS 18.04: the state of the art in GNU/Linux on desktop
The genius of the System76 team was in realising that all the components for a usable, convenient, and delightful GNU/Linux desktop experience are already here, they’re just not tastefully curated. They took the best bits of the Linux ecosystem, added some of their own special sauce, and ended up creating a minimal, coherent, consistent and – at times – delightful experience.
Take note, because this is a inflection point in desktop Linux.
If you had asked me a few years ago, these are not words I thought I would ever be using to describe a Linux distribution. And they’re not just words. I recently switched my main development machine from a Macbook to a notebook running Pop!_OS after falling in love with it in a virtual machine.
-
Xubuntu: 18.04.1 Released
The first point release for 18.04 Bionic Beaver has now been released.
As usual, this point release includes many updates, and updated installation media has been provided so that fewer updates will need to be downloaded after installation. These include security updates and corrections for other high-impact bugs, with a focus on maintaining stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
-
