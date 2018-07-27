Language Selection

Games: Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones, Sunless Skies, Jenny LeClue, Samurai Riot, Facepunch, Geneshift

Gaming
  • Lovecraftian RPG 'Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones' is coming with Linux support next year

    Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones [Official Site] from developer Cultic Games is promising a mix of rich RPG world building and turn-based tactical combat.

    It was actually funded on Kickstarter back in 2016 and it seems this is one game we actually missed. They've now announced a publshing deal with 1C Company and Linux is a confirmed platform for release.

  • Sunless Skies adds the dark region of Eleutheria, full release delayed

    Sunless Skies, the rather interesting Victorian Gothic adventure from Failbetter Games just had a big update adding in the dark region of Eleutheria.

    Firstly, to get this out of the way, they've announced that they're extending their Early Access time into next year. Specifically, their current plan is to launch in January 2019. They say this is to ensure it's up to a standard people would expect from them. Can't really argue with that, as they say it's going to give them time to also revist some of the survival mechanics, improve the UI and much more.

  • Jenny LeClue, a very interesting metanarrative adventure game releases this year with Linux support

    Jenny LeClue looks like a very interesting adventure game featuring a metanarrative where your choices affect Jenny (the protagonist) and the author’s story.

    Funded on Kickstarter, thanks to the help of nearly four thousand backers in 2014 it's easy to forget about games still to be released. They've been keeping people nicely informed though, with updates practically every single month. Sounds like development is going well, as they expect to be content-complete for everything but the sound design within the next couple of months. Sounds like when the sound design is done, they will share a limited beta.

  • Samurai Riot is an easy to get into beat 'em up with Linux support

    Now that Samurai Riot is out with Linux support, I took a bit of a look at it to see if this beat 'em up is worth your time. We don't actually have that many beat 'em up games on Linux, so it's always nice to be able to try more.

  • Facepunch are no longer selling the Linux version of the survival game Rust

    Sad news, Facepunch are no longer selling the Linux version of their survival game Rust [Official Site] after removing mentions of Linux support yesterday from their Steam page.

  • Geneshift, the fun top-down shooter with vehicles adds bot support for multiplayer

    Geneshift (previously known as Mutant Factions) is a rather good top-down shooter with a single-player and co-op campaign along with multiplayer. Recently, it's had some pretty big updates I'm going to go over.

