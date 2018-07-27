GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 and GUADEC 2018 Report by Bin Li:
Nautilus 3.30
It’s this time of the year again, a new Nautilus release is on its way to be delivered. This release has been increasing contributions and work done in a steady pace as it has been for the last years, which makes me happy as one of the maintainers of Nautilus. This release had around 140 major contributions (merge requests) including whole features, fixes and improvements. Against our willing, we have included more code than deleted by 3000 lines...
5 Major Improvements Coming in Nautilus 3.30
A number of major improvements are headed to Nautilus, aka Files, aka the file manager at the heart of the GNOME desktop environment.
Nautilus 3.30 will feature a redesigned path bar, new toolbar options, and improve support when running on low resolution screens.
Bin Li: GUADEC 2018
Backed from the fantastic GUADEC, now it’s summary time.
When I flight to Malaga from Paris, an old guy with Ubuntu bag sit beside me, after a while I knew he’s Michael Hill, which I couldn’t find his photo for local news in BJGUG. It’s the GUADEC magic!!
In core days I attended a lot of great talks in this year, I particularly enjoyed Benjamin Otte’s talk on “GTK4 Lightning talks”, Jonas Ådahl and Carlos Garnacho’s talk on “The infamous GNOME Shell performance”, Philip Withnall’s talk on “GLib: What’s new and what’s next?”.
And after the core days, I took part in two workshops, “GitLab Workshop” by Ralf and “Flatpak Workshop” by Alexander Larsson. It’s a good chance to know the inside of flatpak, and learned how to use Gitlab CI in details.
After that I attended the Video BoF, helped the video editing, and at that day I found the flowblade was removed in Debian 9 cause of dependency, and it crashed with source code, so I tried flatpak package, found it just show white blank image when I import images. I couldn’t find the fix (issue 508) at that time. So I forward to openshot, it could work at least, although it was very dis-fluency when review the video.
DebCamp/DebCamp18 (National Chiao Tung University)
The Microsoft Tax and Tax Authorities
