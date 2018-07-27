DebCamp/DebCamp18 (National Chiao Tung University)
DebConf18 invites you to Debian Open Day at National Chiao Tung University, Microelectronics and Information Research Center (NCTU MIRC), in Hsinchu
DebConf, the annual conference for Debian contributors and users interested in improving the Debian operating system, will be held in National Chiao Tung University, Microelectronics and Information Research Center (NCTU MIRC) in Hsinchu, Taiwan, from July 29th to August 5th, 2018. The conference is preceded by DebCamp, July 21th to July 27th, and the DebConf18 Open Day on July 28th.
Debian is an operating system consisting entirely of free and open source software, and is known for its adherence to the Unix and Free Software philosophies and for its extensiveness. Thousands of volunteers from all over the world work together to create and maintain Debian software, and more than 400 are expected to attend DebConf18 to meet in person and work together more closely.
FSF Events: Molly de Blanc, John Sullivan - "The Free Software Foundation, Debian, and the free software movement" (Hsinchu, Taiwan, DebConf)
FSF Events: Karen M. Sandler, Molly de Blanc - "That's a free software issue!" (Hsinchu, Taiwan, DebConf)
Debcamp activities 2018
Report from DebCamp18
