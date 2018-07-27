You Can Now Install Kata Containers VM as a Snap on Ubuntu, Other Linux Distros
Canonical and the Kata Containers project announced today the availability of open-source, lightweight and fast Kata Container virtual machines in the Snap Store.
Recently launched, the Kata Containers project combines technologies from the Intel Clear Containers and Hyper runV to provide the Open Source community with extremely lightweight and super fast booting virtual machines that have been designed with the speed of Linux containers and the security offered by virtual machines to seamlessly plug into the containers ecosystem.
Kata Containers consists of six components, including a kernel, the well-known QEMU virtualization software, as well as a runtime, an agent, a proxy, and a shim. Thanks to its agnostic architecture, Kata Containers virtual machines can run on multiple hypervisors and architectures, including 64-bit, PowerPC64, and ARM64, and are compatible with both the CRI specification of Kubernetes and OCI specification of Docker containers.
