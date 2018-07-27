openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get Latest KDE Goodies, LibreOffice 6.1 Office Suite
The openSUSE Project announced today that users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system series received all the latest Open Source software releases and GNU/Linux technologies.
Dominique Leuenberger reports that a total of eight snapshots have been released for OpenSuSE Tumbleweed users in the past two weeks, bringing the recently released KDE Plasma 5.13.3 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Applications 18.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.48.0 software suites.
Under the hood, openSUSE Tumbleweed is now powered by Linux kernel 4.17.9, X.Org Server 1.20.0 display server, PulseAudio 12.2 sound server, and Mesa 18.1.4 graphics stack. The default system compiler has been upgraded to the first GCC 8.2 Release Candidate, though the final release is already out so it should be available soon.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 477 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
DebCamp/DebCamp18 (National Chiao Tung University)
The Microsoft Tax and Tax Authorities
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 and GUADEC 2018 Report by Bin Li:
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 4 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 47 min ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 19 hours ago