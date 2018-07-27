Trinity Desktop R14.0.5 Preparing For Release As Maintained KDE3 Fork

It's been a while since last hearing anything about the Trinity Desktop Environment, which is a fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop, but a new release is on the way. Trinity R14.0.5 is the next release being prepped. As implied by the version, Trinity R14.0.5 is just a maintenance release but does come with dozens of bug fixes to these former KDE3 packages.

The openSUSE Project announced today that users of the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling operating system series received all the latest Open Source software releases and GNU/Linux technologies. Dominique Leuenberger reports that a total of eight snapshots have been released for OpenSuSE Tumbleweed users in the past two weeks, bringing the recently released KDE Plasma 5.13.3 desktop environment, as well as the KDE Applications 18.04.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.48.0 software suites. Under the hood, openSUSE Tumbleweed is now powered by Linux kernel 4.17.9, X.Org Server 1.20.0 display server, PulseAudio 12.2 sound server, and Mesa 18.1.4 graphics stack. The default system compiler has been upgraded to the first GCC 8.2 Release Candidate, though the final release is already out so it should be available soon.

Canonical and the Kata Containers project announced today the availability of open-source, lightweight and fast Kata Container virtual machines in the Snap Store. Recently launched, the Kata Containers project combines technologies from the Intel Clear Containers and Hyper runV to provide the Open Source community with extremely lightweight and super fast booting virtual machines that have been designed with the speed of Linux containers and the security offered by virtual machines to seamlessly plug into the containers ecosystem. Kata Containers consists of six components, including a kernel, the well-known QEMU virtualization software, as well as a runtime, an agent, a proxy, and a shim. Thanks to its agnostic architecture, Kata Containers virtual machines can run on multiple hypervisors and architectures, including 64-bit, PowerPC64, and ARM64, and are compatible with both the CRI specification of Kubernetes and OCI specification of Docker containers.