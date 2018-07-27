Trinity Desktop R14.0.5 Preparing For Release As Maintained KDE3 Fork
It's been a while since last hearing anything about the Trinity Desktop Environment, which is a fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop, but a new release is on the way.
Trinity R14.0.5 is the next release being prepped. As implied by the version, Trinity R14.0.5 is just a maintenance release but does come with dozens of bug fixes to these former KDE3 packages.
