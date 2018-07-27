OSS Leftovers
-
More organizations embracing open source for analytics processes
Open source products are becoming an increasingly important part of data management, although not all categories of offerings are growing as quickly as others.
“Open source business analytics has been relatively slow to grow, compared to other open source data management capabilities,” said Donald Farmer, principal at consulting firm TreeHive Strategy.
“We have seen real traction for stream processing, data movement and of course data management in open source,” Farmer said. “One important exception has been open source data visualization, a critical component of analytics.”
For example, d3 “has been an outstanding success and as a result is supported even by analytics tools which have their own highly-developed visualization capabilities,” Farmer said.
-
Summer of Code: Finalizing the PR
I spent the week opening my pull request against Smacks master branch and adding a basic trust management implementation. Now the user is required to make decisions whether to trust a contacts key or not. However, the storage implementation is kept very modular, so an implementor can easily create a trust store implementation that realizes custom behaviour.
Smack-openpgp now allows users which did not subscribe to one another to exchange encryption keys quite easily.
-
YouTube Works 5 Times Slower On Firefox And Edge, Claims Mozilla Executive
After the EU’s massive $5 billion fine on Google for creating dominance in Android smartphones, many people realized that Google is not the utopian company they thought it was. In fact, it uses the same petty tactics as any other big firm.
-
Revealing unknown DWG classes (2)
I've added more solver code and a more detailled explanation to the HACKING file, to find the binary layout of unknown DWG classes, in reference to public docs and generated DXF files.
-
15 Years of SparkFun
It’s been 15 years since SparkFun started building crazy stuff. Let’s take a long moment and look back to see how it started. Perhaps from history we can see where we might be headed. I enjoy telling a good story, and you’ve got me wading through memory lane. Grab a tasty beverage and have a read…
-
NetSpectre Vulnerability Can Reveal Arbitrary Memory Over Network
NetSpectre is a new network-based speculative attack vulnerability that doesn't require exploited code to be running on the target machine.
NetSpectre is a Spectre V1 style attack but for proper exploit requires precise timing among other caveats. The biggest caveat though is NetSpectre is only able to leak at an incredibly low rate of 15~60 bits per hour depending upon the processor.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 543 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GNOME 3.30 Will Bring a Better Flatpak Experience to the Nautilus File Manager
As part of a new major release of the GNOME desktop environment, most of its core components and apps are getting new features and improvements, and Files a.k.a. Nautilus is one of the most important components of GNOME as it allows users to manage their files and folders of the operating system where GNOME is installed. With the upcoming GNOME 3.30 release, the Nautilus file manager is getting a bunch of new features and improvements that have recently been revealed as part of the beta version that landed this week in the project's download servers for early adopters and public beta testers ahead of next week's GNOME 3.30 Beta release.
Future Lubuntu Releases Won't Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS
From the moment it was created eight years ago, Lubuntu was always known as the official Ubuntu flavor targeted at users of "old computers from 10 years ago," mainly because it shipped with the very lightweight and less resource-hungry LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) as default user interface a.k.a desktop environment and corresponding apps. It never was a bloated operating system and will never be, but since 32-bit computers are going away and are very hard to find these days, the development team decided that it's time to shift the main target of Lubuntu from old PCs to modern, yet functional and modular GNU/Linux distribution that won't stand in your way.
today's leftovers
Chromebooks/Chromecast Programs
Recent comments
4 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 27 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
17 hours 52 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 9 hours ago
2 days 22 hours ago