Friday 27th of July 2018 10:55:20 PM
  • More organizations embracing open source for analytics processes

    Open source products are becoming an increasingly important part of data management, although not all categories of offerings are growing as quickly as others.

    “Open source business analytics has been relatively slow to grow, compared to other open source data management capabilities,” said Donald Farmer, principal at consulting firm TreeHive Strategy.

    “We have seen real traction for stream processing, data movement and of course data management in open source,” Farmer said. “One important exception has been open source data visualization, a critical component of analytics.”

    For example, d3 “has been an outstanding success and as a result is supported even by analytics tools which have their own highly-developed visualization capabilities,” Farmer said.

  • Summer of Code: Finalizing the PR

    I spent the week opening my pull request against Smacks master branch and adding a basic trust management implementation. Now the user is required to make decisions whether to trust a contacts key or not. However, the storage implementation is kept very modular, so an implementor can easily create a trust store implementation that realizes custom behaviour.

    Smack-openpgp now allows users which did not subscribe to one another to exchange encryption keys quite easily.

  • YouTube Works 5 Times Slower On Firefox And Edge, Claims Mozilla Executive

    After the EU’s massive $5 billion fine on Google for creating dominance in Android smartphones, many people realized that Google is not the utopian company they thought it was. In fact, it uses the same petty tactics as any other big firm.

  • Revealing unknown DWG classes (2)

    I've added more solver code and a more detailled explanation to the HACKING file, to find the binary layout of unknown DWG classes, in reference to public docs and generated DXF files.

  • 15 Years of SparkFun

    It’s been 15 years since SparkFun started building crazy stuff. Let’s take a long moment and look back to see how it started. Perhaps from history we can see where we might be headed. I enjoy telling a good story, and you’ve got me wading through memory lane. Grab a tasty beverage and have a read…

  • NetSpectre Vulnerability Can Reveal Arbitrary Memory Over Network

    NetSpectre is a new network-based speculative attack vulnerability that doesn't require exploited code to be running on the target machine.

    NetSpectre is a Spectre V1 style attack but for proper exploit requires precise timing among other caveats. The biggest caveat though is NetSpectre is only able to leak at an incredibly low rate of 15~60 bits per hour depending upon the processor.

GNOME 3.30 Will Bring a Better Flatpak Experience to the Nautilus File Manager

As part of a new major release of the GNOME desktop environment, most of its core components and apps are getting new features and improvements, and Files a.k.a. Nautilus is one of the most important components of GNOME as it allows users to manage their files and folders of the operating system where GNOME is installed. With the upcoming GNOME 3.30 release, the Nautilus file manager is getting a bunch of new features and improvements that have recently been revealed as part of the beta version that landed this week in the project's download servers for early adopters and public beta testers ahead of next week's GNOME 3.30 Beta release. Read more

Future Lubuntu Releases Won't Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS

From the moment it was created eight years ago, Lubuntu was always known as the official Ubuntu flavor targeted at users of "old computers from 10 years ago," mainly because it shipped with the very lightweight and less resource-hungry LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) as default user interface a.k.a desktop environment and corresponding apps. It never was a bloated operating system and will never be, but since 32-bit computers are going away and are very hard to find these days, the development team decided that it's time to shift the main target of Lubuntu from old PCs to modern, yet functional and modular GNU/Linux distribution that won't stand in your way. Read more

  • Minor changes to kernel tarball releases
    Starting with the 4.18 final release, all mainline tarball PGP signatures will be made by Greg Kroah-Hartman instead of Linus Torvalds. The main goal behind this change is to simplify the verification process and make all kernel tarball releases available for download on kernel.org be signed by the same developer. Linus Torvalds will continue to PGP-sign all tags in the mainline git repository. They can be verified using the git verify-tag command.
  • Weblate 3.1
    Weblate 3.1 has been released today. It contains mostly bug fixes, but there are some new feature as well, for example support for Amazon Translate.
  • Hiri – Office365 and Exchange for GNU/Linux
    If you’re like me and use Microsoft Exchange or Office 365 for work or school, you’ll quickly find out how much of a pain it can be, trying to find a solution outside of your web browser in a GNU/Linux system. Hiri, ((https://www.hiri.com/)) is an application specifically designed for this purpose. While Hiri is available for Windows and Mac, it’s nice to see it available for penguin users as well, and if you’re using a distribution that makes use of Snaps, Hiri is incredibly easy to install as well. The thing that may turn many people off? The cost.
  • KDAB Training at Qt World Summit, Boston
    On Monday, October 29th as part of Qt World Summit, Boston, KDAB is offering five, one-day courses – two we’re calling Introductory and three Advanced. You can see from the course Description what that means in the context of the course you choose. All KDAB’s trainers are experts with current working knowledge from diverse projects, so this is a rare opportunity to get a rapid boost to your skillset before the conference and Exhibition on Tuesday 30th. And you can meet our trainers again at KDAB’s stand.
  • KDAB at CppCon, Sept 23-29, 2018
    KDAB is once again proud to be sponsoring CppCon, the annual, week-long gathering, organized by the C++ community for the C++ community.
  • Optimizing Circular Soft Mask, Krita:GSoC
    A new vectorized code implemented using Vc library to allow SIMD operations for the generation of the Circular Soft Mask. Implementation was straightforward using internal methods declared in Vc however the gains were not as dramatic as with Gaussian Masks because one of the biggest bottlenecks is fetching from memory the predefined values rendered from the curve set by the user.
  • Sixth GSoC Report
    After finishing the the evaluations of the SSO solutions, formorer asked me to look into integrating one of the solutions into the existing Debian SSO infrastructure. Sso.debian.org is a Django application that basically provides a way of creating and managing client certificates. It does not do authentication itself, but uses the REMOTE_USER authentication source of Django. I tested integration with lemonldap-ng, and after some troubles setting up the sso.debian.org clone on my infrastructure (thanks to Enrico for pointing me in the right direction) the authentication using the apaches authnz module worked. To integrate lemonldap-ng i only had to add a ProxyPass and a ProxyPassReverse directive in the apache config. I tested the setup using gitlab and it worked.

  • The Best Photo Editors for Chromebooks
    One of the biggest question we see about Chromebooks is “can they run Photoshop?” The answer to that is no—at least not the full version you’ll find on other platforms. But that doesn’t mean they can’t do photo editing. And that’s really the key here: knowing when you need Photoshop versus when you just need something to edit photos. There are some powerful tools available for Chromebooks—perhaps not quite as powerful as Photoshop, but they can get pretty dang close for most uses.
  • How To Connect Your Chromecast To VLC?

