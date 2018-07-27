today's leftovers Minor changes to kernel tarball releases Starting with the 4.18 final release, all mainline tarball PGP signatures will be made by Greg Kroah-Hartman instead of Linus Torvalds. The main goal behind this change is to simplify the verification process and make all kernel tarball releases available for download on kernel.org be signed by the same developer. Linus Torvalds will continue to PGP-sign all tags in the mainline git repository. They can be verified using the git verify-tag command.

Weblate 3.1 Weblate 3.1 has been released today. It contains mostly bug fixes, but there are some new feature as well, for example support for Amazon Translate.

Hiri – Office365 and Exchange for GNU/Linux If you’re like me and use Microsoft Exchange or Office 365 for work or school, you’ll quickly find out how much of a pain it can be, trying to find a solution outside of your web browser in a GNU/Linux system. Hiri, ((https://www.hiri.com/)) is an application specifically designed for this purpose. While Hiri is available for Windows and Mac, it’s nice to see it available for penguin users as well, and if you’re using a distribution that makes use of Snaps, Hiri is incredibly easy to install as well. The thing that may turn many people off? The cost.

KDAB Training at Qt World Summit, Boston On Monday, October 29th as part of Qt World Summit, Boston, KDAB is offering five, one-day courses – two we’re calling Introductory and three Advanced. You can see from the course Description what that means in the context of the course you choose. All KDAB’s trainers are experts with current working knowledge from diverse projects, so this is a rare opportunity to get a rapid boost to your skillset before the conference and Exhibition on Tuesday 30th. And you can meet our trainers again at KDAB’s stand.

KDAB at CppCon, Sept 23-29, 2018 KDAB is once again proud to be sponsoring CppCon, the annual, week-long gathering, organized by the C++ community for the C++ community.

Optimizing Circular Soft Mask, Krita:GSoC A new vectorized code implemented using Vc library to allow SIMD operations for the generation of the Circular Soft Mask. Implementation was straightforward using internal methods declared in Vc however the gains were not as dramatic as with Gaussian Masks because one of the biggest bottlenecks is fetching from memory the predefined values rendered from the curve set by the user.

Sixth GSoC Report After finishing the the evaluations of the SSO solutions, formorer asked me to look into integrating one of the solutions into the existing Debian SSO infrastructure. Sso.debian.org is a Django application that basically provides a way of creating and managing client certificates. It does not do authentication itself, but uses the REMOTE_USER authentication source of Django. I tested integration with lemonldap-ng, and after some troubles setting up the sso.debian.org clone on my infrastructure (thanks to Enrico for pointing me in the right direction) the authentication using the apaches authnz module worked. To integrate lemonldap-ng i only had to add a ProxyPass and a ProxyPassReverse directive in the apache config. I tested the setup using gitlab and it worked.

Chromebooks/Chromecast Programs The Best Photo Editors for Chromebooks One of the biggest question we see about Chromebooks is “can they run Photoshop?” The answer to that is no—at least not the full version you’ll find on other platforms. But that doesn’t mean they can’t do photo editing. And that’s really the key here: knowing when you need Photoshop versus when you just need something to edit photos. There are some powerful tools available for Chromebooks—perhaps not quite as powerful as Photoshop, but they can get pretty dang close for most uses.

