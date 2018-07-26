As part of a new major release of the GNOME desktop environment, most of its core components and apps are getting new features and improvements, and Files a.k.a. Nautilus is one of the most important components of GNOME as it allows users to manage their files and folders of the operating system where GNOME is installed. With the upcoming GNOME 3.30 release, the Nautilus file manager is getting a bunch of new features and improvements that have recently been revealed as part of the beta version that landed this week in the project's download servers for early adopters and public beta testers ahead of next week's GNOME 3.30 Beta release.

It's been a while since last delivering any benchmarks focused on the NVIDIA OpenCL compute performance, but for those curious, here are some fresh GPGPU performance numbers using the latest NVIDIA Linux driver release while testing from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Tested for this brief NVIDIA OpenCL performance update were the GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti, and GTX 1080 Ti. Tests were done from an Intel Core i7 8086K box running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.17 kernel. The NVIDIA binary driver remains officially at OpenCL 1.2 but with support for some OpenCL 2 capabilities.

Future Lubuntu Releases Won't Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS From the moment it was created eight years ago, Lubuntu was always known as the official Ubuntu flavor targeted at users of "old computers from 10 years ago," mainly because it shipped with the very lightweight and less resource-hungry LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) as default user interface a.k.a desktop environment and corresponding apps. It never was a bloated operating system and will never be, but since 32-bit computers are going away and are very hard to find these days, the development team decided that it's time to shift the main target of Lubuntu from old PCs to modern, yet functional and modular GNU/Linux distribution that won't stand in your way.