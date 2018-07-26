NVIDIA OpenCL Benchmarks 6-Way With The 396.45 Linux Driver
It's been a while since last delivering any benchmarks focused on the NVIDIA OpenCL compute performance, but for those curious, here are some fresh GPGPU performance numbers using the latest NVIDIA Linux driver release while testing from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Tested for this brief NVIDIA OpenCL performance update were the GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1070 Ti, and GTX 1080 Ti.
Tests were done from an Intel Core i7 8086K box running Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.17 kernel. The NVIDIA binary driver remains officially at OpenCL 1.2 but with support for some OpenCL 2 capabilities.
GNOME 3.30 Will Bring a Better Flatpak Experience to the Nautilus File Manager
As part of a new major release of the GNOME desktop environment, most of its core components and apps are getting new features and improvements, and Files a.k.a. Nautilus is one of the most important components of GNOME as it allows users to manage their files and folders of the operating system where GNOME is installed.
With the upcoming GNOME 3.30 release, the Nautilus file manager is getting a bunch of new features and improvements that have recently been revealed as part of the beta version that landed this week in the project's download servers for early adopters and public beta testers ahead of next week's GNOME 3.30 Beta release.
Future Lubuntu Releases Won't Focus on Old PCs, Will Offer a Modular Linux OS
From the moment it was created eight years ago, Lubuntu was always known as the official Ubuntu flavor targeted at users of "old computers from 10 years ago," mainly because it shipped with the very lightweight and less resource-hungry LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) as default user interface a.k.a desktop environment and corresponding apps.
It never was a bloated operating system and will never be, but since 32-bit computers are going away and are very hard to find these days, the development team decided that it's time to shift the main target of Lubuntu from old PCs to modern, yet functional and modular GNU/Linux distribution that won't stand in your way.
today's leftovers
-
Starting with the 4.18 final release, all mainline tarball PGP signatures will be made by Greg Kroah-Hartman instead of Linus Torvalds. The main goal behind this change is to simplify the verification process and make all kernel tarball releases available for download on kernel.org be signed by the same developer.
Linus Torvalds will continue to PGP-sign all tags in the mainline git repository. They can be verified using the git verify-tag command.
-
Weblate 3.1 has been released today. It contains mostly bug fixes, but there are some new feature as well, for example support for Amazon Translate.
-
If you’re like me and use Microsoft Exchange or Office 365 for work or school, you’ll quickly find out how much of a pain it can be, trying to find a solution outside of your web browser in a GNU/Linux system. Hiri, ((https://www.hiri.com/)) is an application specifically designed for this purpose.
While Hiri is available for Windows and Mac, it’s nice to see it available for penguin users as well, and if you’re using a distribution that makes use of Snaps, Hiri is incredibly easy to install as well. The thing that may turn many people off? The cost.
-
On Monday, October 29th as part of Qt World Summit, Boston, KDAB is offering five, one-day courses – two we’re calling Introductory and three Advanced. You can see from the course Description what that means in the context of the course you choose.
All KDAB’s trainers are experts with current working knowledge from diverse projects, so this is a rare opportunity to get a rapid boost to your skillset before the conference and Exhibition on Tuesday 30th. And you can meet our trainers again at KDAB’s stand.
-
KDAB is once again proud to be sponsoring CppCon, the annual, week-long gathering, organized by the C++ community for the C++ community.
-
A new vectorized code implemented using Vc library to allow SIMD operations for the generation of the Circular Soft Mask. Implementation was straightforward using internal methods declared in Vc however the gains were not as dramatic as with Gaussian Masks because one of the biggest bottlenecks is fetching from memory the predefined values rendered from the curve set by the user.
-
After finishing the the evaluations of the SSO solutions, formorer asked me to look into integrating one of the solutions into the existing Debian SSO infrastructure. Sso.debian.org is a Django application that basically provides a way of creating and managing client certificates. It does not do authentication itself, but uses the REMOTE_USER authentication source of Django. I tested integration with lemonldap-ng, and after some troubles setting up the sso.debian.org clone on my infrastructure (thanks to Enrico for pointing me in the right direction) the authentication using the apaches authnz module worked. To integrate lemonldap-ng i only had to add a ProxyPass and a ProxyPassReverse directive in the apache config. I tested the setup using gitlab and it worked.
