TurnKey v15.0 Stable Release #1 - 47 ISOs including Core, LAMP and WordPress
Stage 1 of the TurnKey GNU/Linux v15.0 stable release is finally available for public consumption! Stage 1 includes nearly half the library (47 appliances to be precise), albeit only in ISO format so far. We are busily preparing updated Hub builds, as well as Amazon MarketPlace builds which I hope to announce very soon too. All the other build types (i.e. VM/OVA, OpenStack, Proxmox/LXC, Xen & Docker) will follow soon after.
The relevant v15.0 ISOs are all available for download via the "v15.0" links on their respective appliance pages. Updated appliances for this stage include Core LAMP, WordPress, Joomla3, Drupal 7, Drupal 8, and more. v15.0 changes worthy of particular note include a new Debian base OS, inclusion of PHP7, MariaDB replaces MySQL, a new Webmin theme, Reproducible Packages and Website upgrades (work in progress), as well as many other tweaks, improvements and upgrades.
Read on for details. Alternatively, jump straight to the list of upgraded appliances to jump straight in!
Long story short, yes, PowerTOP still makes a difference in 2018 and can often provide meaningful power-savings. While recent Linux kernel releases have done more to put the hardware in a sane power-savings state by default, it's still not all out-of-the-box and there are cases where Linux might never force some power-savings functionality as the default due to the possibility of causing problems for quirky hardware not properly following specifications, etc. Even on recent laptops with recent Linux distributions are generally a fair number of tunables exposed by PowerTOP such as for enabling various chipset and disk drive power-savings features.
