Security: Machine Learning, Signal and NetSpectre
What Are Machine Learning Models Hiding?
Federated learning, where models are crowd-sourced from hundreds or even millions of users, is an even juicier target. In a recent paper, we show that a single malicious participant in federated learning can completely replace the joint model with another one that has the same accuracy but also incorporates backdoor functionality. For example, it can intentionally misclassify images with certain features or suggest adversary-chosen words to complete certain sentences.
Concerns with Signal receipt notifications
Thoughts on NetSpectre
In this blog post, I’m going to walk through the NetSpectre vulnerability, what this means to our customers, and what Red Hat and other industry partners are doing to address it.
Please note that based on Red Hat’s understanding, the observed measured maximum leakage rate from successfully exploiting this vulnerability is on the order of 15-60 bits (2-8 bytes) per hour on a local network, much lower over the internet and we do not yet have real-world examples of vulnerable code. Nonetheless, the risk posed by sophisticated attackers capable of deploying Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) like NetSpectre against sensitive installations is real. But it is important to remember that an attacker will require a very significant amount of time to actually pull off a real-world attack.
NetSpectre Attack Could Enable Remote CPU Exploitation
Researchers from Graz University in Austria released new research on July 26 detailing how the Spectre CPU speculative execution vulnerability could be used over a remote network.
In a 14-page report, the researchers dubbed their attack method NetSpectre, which can enable an attacker to read arbitrary memory over a network. Spectre is the name that researchers have given to a class of vulnerabilities that enable attackers to exploit the speculative execution feature in modern CPUs. Spectre and the related Meltdown CPU vulnerabilities were first publicly disclosed on Jan. 3.
NetSpectre: not much of a PowerPC threat either
In the continuing death march of Spectre side-channel variants for stealing data, all of the known attacks thus far have relied upon code running locally on the computer (so don't run sketchy programs, which have much better ways of pwning your Power Mac than slow and only occasionally successful data leaks). As you'll recall, it is possible for Spectre to succeed on the G5 and 7450 G4e, but not on the G3 and 7400.
The next generation is making Spectre go remote, and while long hypothesized it was never demonstrated until the newest, uh, "advance" called NetSpectre (PDF). The current iteration comes in two forms.
I'm paraphrasing as I lost copy of the original chat, but it was striking how he had absolutely no clue how I figured out he had just came home in front of his laptop. He was quite worried I hacked into his system to spy on his webcam or some other "hack". As it turns out, I just made simple assertions based on data Signal provides to other peers when you send messages. Using those messages, I could establish when my friend opened his laptop and the Signal Desktop app got back online.
Belated GUADEC Coverage
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Bridgetek's Embedded Video Engine (EVE), NileCAM
PowerTOP Still Worthwhile For Extending Linux Battery Life In 2018
Long story short, yes, PowerTOP still makes a difference in 2018 and can often provide meaningful power-savings. While recent Linux kernel releases have done more to put the hardware in a sane power-savings state by default, it's still not all out-of-the-box and there are cases where Linux might never force some power-savings functionality as the default due to the possibility of causing problems for quirky hardware not properly following specifications, etc. Even on recent laptops with recent Linux distributions are generally a fair number of tunables exposed by PowerTOP such as for enabling various chipset and disk drive power-savings features.
