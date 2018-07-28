Graphics: Mesa 18.1.5, Wayland 1.16, Weston 5.0 (Betas), ETC2
-
mesa 18.1.5
I present to you the mesa 18.1.5 release, available now. The 18.1.5 cycle has been rather busy, in fact, it's the busiest cycle since 18.1.2! Radv has gotten the most work this cycle, with intel, nir, and the android build system coming up behind it.
-
Mesa 18.1.5 Released With Many RADV Fixes, Other Changes Throughout
While Mesa 18.2 is on track for debuting as the next stable feature release by the end of August, for those sticking to the latest stable releases, that's now Mesa 18.1.5.
Mesa 18.1 series release manager Dylan Baker released Mesa 18.1.5 on Friday as the newest update. There are close to a dozen RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes in this update ranging from a memory leak with a GFX9 code-path to enabling in-memory/API-level caching even if the shader disk cache is disabled, binning fixes, and more.
-
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Hit The Beta Milestone
The beta releases of Wayland 1.16 and the Weston 5.0 reference compositor are now available for testing.
Friday's Wayland 1.15.92 release (1.16 beta) doesn't change much at all besides some build system alterations, removing the deprecated wl_buffer definition, and in the protocol allowing to send a zero physical output size. There wasn't a whole lot going on for the Wayland 1.16 development cycle.
-
RADV Vulkan Driver Introduces Support For ETC2 Compression
Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver now has support for ETC2 texture compression on select GPUs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 600 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
RIP, Gerv Markham
Graphics: Mesa 18.1.5, Wayland 1.16, Weston 5.0 (Betas), ETC2
Debian: DebCamp, DebConf and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
11 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago