RIP, Gerv Markham
-
Remembering Gerv Markham
Gerv Markham, a friend and mentor to many in the Mozilla community, passed away last night surrounded by his family.
Gerv worked at Mozilla for many years working in a variety of capacities including being a lead developer of Bugzilla and most recently working on special projects under the Mozilla Chairwoman.
I had the pleasure of working with Gerv in the Thunderbird community and most recently on the MOSS Grants Committee as one of the inaugural members. Between these two areas, I often sought Gerv’s mentoring and advice, as he always had wisdom to share.
-
Daniel Glazman: Gerv, oh Gerv
-
