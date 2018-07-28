Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

RIP, Gerv Markham

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of July 2018 11:19:29 PM Filed under
Moz/FF
Obits

  • Remembering Gerv Markham

    Gerv Markham, a friend and mentor to many in the Mozilla community, passed away last night surrounded by his family.

    Gerv worked at Mozilla for many years working in a variety of capacities including being a lead developer of Bugzilla and most recently working on special projects under the Mozilla Chairwoman.

    I had the pleasure of working with Gerv in the Thunderbird community and most recently on the MOSS Grants Committee as one of the inaugural members. Between these two areas, I often sought Gerv’s mentoring and advice, as he always had wisdom to share.

  • Daniel Glazman: Gerv, oh Gerv Sad
»

More in Tux Machines

RIP, Gerv Markham

  • Remembering Gerv Markham
    Gerv Markham, a friend and mentor to many in the Mozilla community, passed away last night surrounded by his family. Gerv worked at Mozilla for many years working in a variety of capacities including being a lead developer of Bugzilla and most recently working on special projects under the Mozilla Chairwoman. I had the pleasure of working with Gerv in the Thunderbird community and most recently on the MOSS Grants Committee as one of the inaugural members. Between these two areas, I often sought Gerv’s mentoring and advice, as he always had wisdom to share.
  • Daniel Glazman: Gerv, oh Gerv :-(

Graphics: Mesa 18.1.5, Wayland 1.16, Weston 5.0 (Betas), ETC2

  • mesa 18.1.5
    I present to you the mesa 18.1.5 release, available now. The 18.1.5 cycle has been rather busy, in fact, it's the busiest cycle since 18.1.2! Radv has gotten the most work this cycle, with intel, nir, and the android build system coming up behind it.
  • Mesa 18.1.5 Released With Many RADV Fixes, Other Changes Throughout
    While Mesa 18.2 is on track for debuting as the next stable feature release by the end of August, for those sticking to the latest stable releases, that's now Mesa 18.1.5. Mesa 18.1 series release manager Dylan Baker released Mesa 18.1.5 on Friday as the newest update. There are close to a dozen RADV Radeon Vulkan driver fixes in this update ranging from a memory leak with a GFX9 code-path to enabling in-memory/API-level caching even if the shader disk cache is disabled, binning fixes, and more.
  • Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Hit The Beta Milestone
    The beta releases of Wayland 1.16 and the Weston 5.0 reference compositor are now available for testing. Friday's Wayland 1.15.92 release (1.16 beta) doesn't change much at all besides some build system alterations, removing the deprecated wl_buffer definition, and in the protocol allowing to send a zero physical output size. There wasn't a whole lot going on for the Wayland 1.16 development cycle.
  • RADV Vulkan Driver Introduces Support For ETC2 Compression
    Mesa's RADV Vulkan driver now has support for ETC2 texture compression on select GPUs.

Debian: DebCamp, DebConf and More

  • DebCamp report 2018
    Being only here for one full day of DebCamp this year, I had not planned to do very much anyway. But it’s still been of benefit: amongst other things, Enrico and I held the traditionally impromptu maybe-annual meeting of Debian Account Managers.
  • DebConf18 Kicks Off This Weekend As The First Official Debian Conference In Asia
    Taking place this week was DebCamp while officially starting this weekend is DebConf18, the first DebConf (Debian Conference) to be held in Asia. DebConf18 is running over the course of next week in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Sponsorship of the event is being led by HP Enterprise as the sole platinum sponsor while gold sponsors include Google, Infomaniak, Collabora, and Microsoft. Notably not a sponsor of DebConf18 is Valve while they had sponsored some past years of DebConf due in part to their SteamOS being derived from Debian GNU/Linux.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Platinum Sponsor of DebConf18
  • My free software activities, July 2018
    This is my monthly Debian LTS report. Most of my hours this month were spent updating jessie to catchup with all the work we've done in Wheezy that were never forward-ported (DLA-1414-1, fixing CVE-2017-9462, CVE-2017-17458, CVE-2018-1000132, OVE-20180430-0001, OVE-20180430-0002, and OVE-20180430-0004). Unfortunately, work was impeded by how upstream now refuses to get CVE identifiers for new issues they discover in the process, which meant that I actually missed three more patches which were required to fix the subrepo vulnerability (CVE-2017-17458). In other issues, upstream at least attempted to try identifiers through the OVE system which is not as well integrated in our security tracker but does allow some cross-distro collaboration at least. The regression advisory was published as DLA-1414-2. Overall, the updates of the Mercurial package were quite difficult as the test suite would fail because order of one test would vary between builds (and not runs!) which was quite confusing. I originally tried fixing this by piping the output of the test suite through sort to get consistent output, but, after vetting the idea one of the upstream maintainers (durin42), I ended up sorting the dictionnary in the code directly.
  • Build tool semantic aware build systems
    Laura and Ben talked about the struggles they had using build systems like make or Nix in data science applications. A build system like nix is designed around the idea that builds are relatively cheap, and that any change in a dependency ought to trigger a rebuild, just to be sure that all build outputs are up-to-date. This is a perfectly valid assumption when building software, where build times are usually minutes, or maybe hours. But when some of the data processing takes days, then you really really want to avoid any unnecessary builds.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6