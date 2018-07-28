Debian: DebCamp, DebConf and More DebCamp report 2018 Being only here for one full day of DebCamp this year, I had not planned to do very much anyway. But it’s still been of benefit: amongst other things, Enrico and I held the traditionally impromptu maybe-annual meeting of Debian Account Managers.

DebConf18 Kicks Off This Weekend As The First Official Debian Conference In Asia Taking place this week was DebCamp while officially starting this weekend is DebConf18, the first DebConf (Debian Conference) to be held in Asia. DebConf18 is running over the course of next week in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Sponsorship of the event is being led by HP Enterprise as the sole platinum sponsor while gold sponsors include Google, Infomaniak, Collabora, and Microsoft. Notably not a sponsor of DebConf18 is Valve while they had sponsored some past years of DebConf due in part to their SteamOS being derived from Debian GNU/Linux.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Platinum Sponsor of DebConf18

My free software activities, July 2018 This is my monthly Debian LTS report. Most of my hours this month were spent updating jessie to catchup with all the work we've done in Wheezy that were never forward-ported (DLA-1414-1, fixing CVE-2017-9462, CVE-2017-17458, CVE-2018-1000132, OVE-20180430-0001, OVE-20180430-0002, and OVE-20180430-0004). Unfortunately, work was impeded by how upstream now refuses to get CVE identifiers for new issues they discover in the process, which meant that I actually missed three more patches which were required to fix the subrepo vulnerability (CVE-2017-17458). In other issues, upstream at least attempted to try identifiers through the OVE system which is not as well integrated in our security tracker but does allow some cross-distro collaboration at least. The regression advisory was published as DLA-1414-2. Overall, the updates of the Mercurial package were quite difficult as the test suite would fail because order of one test would vary between builds (and not runs!) which was quite confusing. I originally tried fixing this by piping the output of the test suite through sort to get consistent output, but, after vetting the idea one of the upstream maintainers (durin42), I ended up sorting the dictionnary in the code directly.

