Kernel: AMDKFD and Bootlin
AMDKFD In Linux 4.19: Raven Ridge Support, GPU Reset Ability
Coming in as a late pull request to DRM-Next for Linux 4.19 are the AMDKFD kernel driver changes that is the critical piece to the modern open-source AMD compute stack.
The AMD Kernel Fusion Driver "AMDKFD" changes were sent in today by maintainer Oded Gabbay. The big changes for this AMDKFD feature update is initial support for Raven Ridge APUs by this kernel compute driver as well as integrating GPU reset support into the driver.
Allwinner VPU support in mainline Linux status update (week 30)
This week’s progress in our VPU driver development effort was focused on two main tasks: submitting the sixth revision of the Cedrus VPU driver series to the mainline Linux kernel and starting the work on H265 decoding.
The patch series for this new iteration of the driver was submitted on Wednesday and contains both functional and cosmetic changes. Most notably, we implemented support for video-specific quantization matrices in MPEG2, one of the final extension bits we were missing until then, but also cleaned up the register definitions for the driver. At this point, there are no undocumented registers or fields left, which makes the overall understanding of the hardware interactions much more straightforward. The driver was also moved to staging drivers, not because it was deemed of poor quality but rather because V4L2 maintainers want to keep the ability to change the controls that our driver is using even after it is merged.
Bootlin Starts Work On Allwinner H.265 Decoding
Following the success of their work on open-source video decode for MPEG/H.264 following their crowd-funding campaign, Bootlin has now taken to working on H.265 video decode for the Sunxi-Cedrus open-source effort.
Bootlin is still working to mainline their Cedrus driver for the Allwinner video hardware engine into the mainline kernel's staging area. That initial driver for mainline is handling MPEG2 and supporting the Allwinner A10/A13/A20/A33/H3 SoCs. While that mainlining effort and patch revising effort continues, they have also begun focusing on H.265 video decode too.
