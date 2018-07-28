Games: Byte Driver and Steam Chat
-
Byte Driver combines a retro driving game and a shooter that will test your reflexes
Byte Driver from developer Vector Hat looks like an incredibly retro experience, currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter with a Linux demo available.
-
What are you playing this weekend?
The weekend has arrived and for many of you this is likely your best time to boot up your favourite game, so what are you all playing?
The weather over here has turned for the worst, we've gone from ridiculous heat to stormy showers and so the majority of my time will likely be staring at a brightly lit screen. Naturally, that means I will be playing some awesome Linux games.
-
Valve have restored the fully offline mode for the new Steam Chat system and more
There's an update out for the new Steam Chat system for everyone along with changes only available for those in the Steam Client Beta.
One niggle I saw a few people unhappy with in our comments, was the removal of the fully offline mode for the friends system. In the Steam Client Beta this has been restored. In addition, Valve has added a 'Do Not Disturb' mode to get no notifications from friends or groups which includes not opening windows or playing sounds for new messages.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 654 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
RIP, Gerv Markham
Graphics: Mesa 18.1.5, Wayland 1.16, Weston 5.0 (Betas), ETC2
Debian: DebCamp, DebConf and More
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
11 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
13 hours 30 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago