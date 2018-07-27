Microsoft: Windows Ransom, EEE, War on GNU/Linux and Putting PowerShell (with .NET) on GNU/Linux
-
Shipping company’s networks in the Americas crippled by ransomware attack
In a statement published Thursday, COSCO officials said the failures affected networks in the US, Canada, Panama, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. The statement said people who wanted to reach COSCO employees in those countries should use special email addresses, many of which were hosted by Yahoo and Gmail. Attempts to reach COSCO’s US-based website were unsuccessful. COSCO officials said main business operation systems were performing stably and that ports in California and the UK remained open.
-
Microsoft Moves Ahead With Renaming "GVFS" Project To "VFS For Git" [Ed: Embrace and extend, making git in some forms a Microsoft 'thing'. What Exchange did to E-mail Microsoft does to Git. See the comments there too.]
-
2018 not yet the year of Desktop Linux as Lower Saxony plans to migrate 13000 OpenSUSE PCs to Windows 10
-
25 Years of Slackware, PowerShell Snap, REAPER on Linux, Linux Geek Bundle | This Week in Linux 33
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Slackware, Humble Bundle is running a “Linux Geek Bundle”, Microsoft makes PowerShell Available as a Snap, and we get a sneak peak at System76 Manufacturing Facility. We got a lot of App News this week with a new release of Latte Dock 0.8, preview builds for the music production tool – REAPER and then we’ll check out some cool projects starting with Almond, an Open Virtual Assistantm, and hledger, a command line accounting software. Librem 5 Development Boards have been delayed, and Liberapay Is In Trouble. Then in Gaming News, we’ll check out a Guitar Hero clone and the upgrades to the Atari VCS. Finally rounding out the show, we talk about why Proprietary Software is awful for security. Reports have found that a Voting Machine Vendor installed remote access software, Airport data breach and Cisco’s troubles with backdoors. All that and much more!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Microsoft: Windows Ransom, EEE, War on GNU/Linux and Putting PowerShell (with .NET) on GNU/Linux
Google: The Data Transfer Project, Fuchsia, Cirq, Chrome 69
Red Hat Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 35 min ago
19 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago