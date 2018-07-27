GNOME: Nautilus 3.30 and Another GUADEC Report
GNOME's Nautilus 3.30 File Manager Delivering Some Pleasant Improvements
Feature development on GNOME 3.30 is nearing the end ahead of the stable desktop environment update premiering in September. Nautilus developer Carlos Soriano has provided a look at some of the improvements coming to GNOME's file manager for the 3.30 milestone.
GUADEC report
I prefer to be honest, not everybody has a good experience when going to the GUADEC conference, for me it was a really bad experience. I’ve stopped all my GNOME contributions since then (and I don’t think I will come back anytime soon).
Let’s start at the beginning, to arrive to Almería, my plane departed at 6am, so I needed to wake up at 2:40am, and I slept maybe one hour. (I was a bit stressed, it was the first time that I took the plane alone, so I needed to figure out how it works etc, and I don’t really like to travel in general. I must also note that it’s not really good for me to not sleep enough, I have a fragile mental health). But I arrived to Almería and the Civitas dormitory smoothly (I had the chance to have a direct flight), the day before the conference started.
First thing that didn’t go well, during the first afternoon, but I was not 100% sure. I had the impression that Christian Hergert, in a group discussion where I was present, was mocking me, thinking that I was not able to understand him (I had a discussion with him just before, where indeed I didn’t understand what he was saying, he needed to re-explain several times until I understood). English is not my native language, and I’ve always had difficulties to understand a native English speaker. I don’t have difficulties to read/write (at least for something related to computer science), but I have far less practice for oral skills (especially listening, I’m trying to improve myself by watching movies in English subtitled in English since some time). Of course it gets worse when I’m tired, like it was the case the first afternoon (I tried to do a nap, without success).
